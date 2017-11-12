Mahendra Singh Dhoni has responded to the critics who are calling him out after just one bad performance and his reply is absolute class. The former Indian captain who has refrained from the media after stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket team spoke to the media in Dubai after inaugurating the global cricket academy in UAE.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man of exemplary courage and resilience. The man who has won everything that has to be won in the cricketing sphere for the country has been brought under scanner following a low key display in the 2nd T20 game against New Zealand. However, the former Indian captain remained unaffected by the voices and continued his brilliance behind the wickets in the final T20 encounter in Trivandrum. Former players and so-called cricket analysts Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra had criticised Dhoni and opinioned that he should call it off from T20s now.

Dhoni, who has largely contained himself from the press after stepping down as the captain of the Indian side played down his critics while interacting with the media in Dubai. “Everybody has views in life and it should be respected,” he told Khaleej Times on his recent criticism. His game has changed with increasing age, but the motivation to play for India has remained intact. He was on point about what has kept him going even at 36. “It is representing the country which is the best motivation for me because we play cricket for only a span of time. You can play for one year to 15 years, some play 20 years, but in the lifespan, let’s say you live for 70 years, 10 to 15 years is nothing and that’s the only time you can proudly say that I’m representing my country. The biggest motivation is being part of the Indian cricket team,” he said.

Earlier Indian captain Virat Kohli had spoken against Dhoni’s critics and called the scrutiny based on his age unfair. “I don’t understand why people are pointing him out. If I fail as a batsman three times, no one is going to point fingers at me because I am not over 35, the guy is fit, he is passing all the tests. He is contributing to the team in every tactical way on the field. With the bat, he did really well against Sri Lanka (away series) and Australia,” he reminded everyone, he had told the media in a press conference after Mahi was subjected to intense scrutiny by a few retired cricketers. Coach Ravi Shastri also defended his experienced gem by calling the critics jealous of Dhoni’s success and spectacular fitness.

Undoubtedly one of the best pressure absorbing batsmen, who has helped India chase whopping targets in tense situations on a number of times, Dhoni has come a long way from starting out as a plain hitter to a responsible middle order batsman to a middle order saviour of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni weighed in on the process and said, he has always believed in the process than the result. “I always feel you have to believe in your abilities and out of the 10 games, if you are winning six or seven that way, then it is the right thing to do. And I’ve always believed in the fact that process is more important than the result, so, I’ve not thought about the result, I’ve always thought about what is the right thing to do at that time, when it is 10 runs needed, 14 runs needed or five runs needed. So, I’ve always been engrossed in the process that I never took that burden of what if the result doesn’t go my way. At the end of the day, once the match gets over, if I look into the mirror and honestly say that I tried my best, and then I can accept the result,” he explained.

The World Cup winning skipper inaugurated his first global cricket academy in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dhoni who had always batted from the development of the game, contributed towards the betterment of it with a world-class facility which will train the future stars of cricket. The cricket training academy which will also have coaches from India was jointly launched by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club.