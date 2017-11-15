Hardik Pandya is grateful to Mumbai Indians for providing him a platform to showcase his skills. The Baroda all-rounder has no plans to leave the side for the upcoming season of IPL and hopes to achieve greater things alongside the team. Pandya is currently on an international break and working to improve his fitness.

Mumbai Indians player Hardik Pandya might have risen through the ranks, but refuses to leave his side Mumbai Indians in order to earn an improvised IPL contract. Quashing the rumours of big money move, Hardik Pandya has said that Mumbai Indians has given him everything and he was disappointed with the latest false news doing the rounds.“I was disappointed when I heard this news because this is false. This team has given me everything. Why would I leave it? My life changed when I got a chance to play for MI (Mumbai Indians) and then I never looked back. I had a small failure and that’s why I learned to be even more professional. You need to understand that some things are bad. That’s how you improve in life,” Pandya said in an interview with News 18.

The Baroda all-rounder has come a long way proving his mettle in all three forms of international cricket. There were rumours that Pandya might leave the three-time IPL champions in a bid to get a bigger contract. His clarification would come as a big relief to Rohit Sharma’s side who would certainly not like to lose a formidable player like him in the next season. The 24-year-old was bought by Mumbai Indians at a bargain price of Rs 10 lakh in 2013. The side had increased his fee to Rs 20 lakhs three years later. What is surprising is that Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya was bought by the IPL franchise for a massive Rs 2 crore in the same year. Hardik’s contribution to the side’s success has been immense as Paltans have gone on to win two IPL title during his stint with team.

Pandya has been given a break for Test series against Sri Lanka beginning November 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The all-rounder had told media that he would be utilising his off time improving his fitness for upcoming series against South Africa.