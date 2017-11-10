BCCI has made it clear that it is an autonomous body and doesn't fall under the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Doping Agency which is concerned with only the National Sports Federations. BCCI in its clarification also said that the existing Anti-Doping regime which it follows is already a robust one and no other external scrutiny is required

The square off between Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) further intensified on Friday with the BCCI stating that it is an autonomous body affiliated to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which does not give NADA authority to subject the Indian international or domestic cricketers under their doping test. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri clarified that the BCCI is not a national sports federation and it already follows ICC standard norms related to anti-doping policies. The board’s doping policy is strong enough suggested Johri and ruled out NADA’s jurisdiction in the matter.

Johri wrote two separate letters addressed to the NADA and the Sports Ministry of India which had demanded BCCI’s cooperation in the matter. “It is relevant to mention here that BCCI is not a National Sports Federation. Accordingly, NADA does not have jurisdiction to conduct dope testing of Indian cricketers in any domestic or international event organised or under the aegis of BCCI, In light of the aforesaid, there is no requirement for any BCCI official to coordinate with NADA for dope testing of Indian cricketers either during competitions or out of completions,” Johri mentioned in his letter to the NADA.

BCCI had responded to the NADA after consulting with the Committee of Administrators (COA). Responding to the sports ministry which had directed BCCI that the lack of cooperation with NADA may result in alteration of the WADA code, BCCI CEO replied with a letter mentioning that the board’s existing dope test mechanism is robust enough and no assistance is required from an external body. “The BCCI already has a robust dope testing mechanism which is employed for both during competitions and out-of- competitions and the testing of samples by IDTM is already being done at WADA accredited laboratory (NDTL) under the aegis of the Sports Ministry,” he wrote in the letter.

This comes hours after inclusion of two cricketers Virender Sehwag and Vinay Lamba in the NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. Sehwag’s appointment was expected to ease off things between the cricket board and the Anti-Doping body; however, the situation remains same so far.

Highlighting that BCCI strictly adheres to ICC’s Anti-Doping policy which is compliant with the WADA code, Johri explained further in the letter that BCCI sends players samples for testing at WADA accredited laboratories as mandated by the Anti-Doping agency.