Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to depart from the Bundesliga and secure a transfer to Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande in a deal close to £63.5million. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal were all said to be in the race to the sign the super forward.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in Germany is uncertain after reports that the super striker is looking for a new challenge in his career. He has failed to accumulate major silverware with Peter Stoger’s side and wants to start fresh in a different league. Rumours were rife that the Gabon international is close to sealing a move to Premier League with a host of top sides interested but the latest reports suggest he is set to move to the Chinese league in a deal favourable for all parties.

Aubameyang has been outstanding for Dortmund for the past three seasons having netted over twenty times each. He scored 31 goals last season while plundered 25 in the 2015 season and has scored 13 goals in 15 games so far this season. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were all linked with the lethal poacher but it appears they have been all pipped by Chinese League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. A report in Sina Sports, Chinese sports media platform suggests that an agreement in principle has been agreed between Guangzhou Evergrande and Dortmund for the striker.

The mega deal is reported to be of around £63.5m. The report further states that Evergrande are already negotiating terms with Aubameyang and the transfer could be announced later this month. If the deal goes through it will be a sensational steal for the Chinese side as they will get the services one of the most sought-after strikers in world football. Aubameyang will become the latest to join the list of star footballers who ditched big European teams for the cash-rich league. Carlos Tevez, Oscar, and Hulk have done it before but have failed to create an astounding impact on the league with their flair and skills.

Earlier this month Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had refuted interest in the Gabonese forward and had played his bet on the already existing forwards in the Gunners squad. Now that the English teams have failed to strike a deal, Aubameyang looks set to depart to China.