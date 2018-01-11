Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne had previously revealed which Premier League club he wanted to play for. The Belgian midfielder has been the true driving force behind City's dominant run at the top of the league table and has established himself as a strong contender for the player of the year award.

Belgian ace Kevin De Bruyne has been the force behind Manchester City’s record unbeaten run across competitions. The midfield maestro has emerged as the stand-out player in the formidable City midfield which consists the likes of experienced Yaya Toure and David Silva. Pep Guardiola’s men have currently assembled a significant 15 points lead from second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table and look poised to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, De Bruyne who has been truly sensational in City’s dominant run at the top has become a strong contender for the player of the year honour this season.

However, things could have been strikingly different for the 26-year-old had he been playing for the Premier League side he dreamt of playing for as a child. The German prodigy started out at Genk as a youth prospect before signing for Chelsea in 2012. He spent only a few months at the English club and was sent on loan to Werder Bremen after which he returned to Chelsea but couldn’t cement his place in the side and was permanently sold to Wolfsburg where he rose to prominence and announced himself to the world.

Manchester City roped him for a fee close to £55 million on a six-year contract. He has continuously chased perfection since signing for the Citizens. He could have been playing for Liverpool though had he followed his heart.

In a video dug out from the golden past, a young Kevin De Bruyne can be heard talking about his dream club and favourite player. He reveals his favourite side was Liverpool, “My favourite team is Liverpool,” said a little De Bruyne. “My favourite player is Michael Owen and I would like to play there,” says the little champion who has now got everyone talking.

De Bruyne has scored six goals and provided nine assists in the English top flight this season to justify the tag of best midfielder in the English Premier League.