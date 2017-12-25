Vijender Singh extended his winning run to 10 out of 10 after beating Ghana's Ernest Amuzu to retain his WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental Super middleweight titles. Fans asked Aamir Khan after Vijender's triumph about a potential India-Pakistan bout to which the British superstar said Vijender is not yet ready to face him.

Indian ace boxer Vijender Singh is yet to be defeated after turning professional in 2015. He has been sensational inside the ring and expects to continue his winning run in the future. He retained his WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental Super middleweight titles after beating Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu who is West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion. The Indian engaged in a fearsome battle and held his ground to win the fight which went up to ten rounds. After ending the year on a winning note, Vijender was once again popped with questions of a bout with Aamir Khan, a British boxer of Pakistani descent.

The two have been tipped to sort out the rivalry inside the ring since Vijender taking up professional boxing. The 32-year-old Indian has already set his sight on the Commonwealth Super Middleweight and the World title and has also kept the door open for Amir to present a challenge. On the other hand, Amir who has not been in the ring for almost 1.5 years now has refrained from talking about a potential bout in open. The Athens Olympics silver medallist co-owns the Super Fight League in India which makes him a frequent visitor to the country but a fight against Vijender is not yet on cards for him and he has finally spoken out why. Amir believes Vijender is not ready to face him yet.

After Vijender’s latest victory against Amuzu fans flooded Amir’s twitter asking him about the Vijender fight and he responded to Chinmay Bhogle, cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle’s son. “How many people are blowing up your notifications, asking for that Vijender fight?,” he asked Amir to which he responded, “He’s (Vijender) not ready.

@amirkingkhan How many people are blowing up your notifications, asking for that Vijender fight? #kingkhan — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) December 24, 2017

Amir has won 31 out of his 35 professional bouts he has fought in. He has not returned to the ring since May 2016 and has not been in the best of his run in the last few years. After an 18-match unbeaten streak, he lost 4 bouts eventually making it 31 out of 35. Vijender meanwhile has asserted his dominance as India’s best professional boxer with two titles in a short span in the pro circuit. Despite Amir and Vijender being in different weight categories a fight if happened will be a blockbuster contest involving all the emotions of both India and Pakistan fans. When asked about Amir after his win against Amuzu, the Olympic medallist said, “He has boasted that he has two world titles, now I too have two world titles, so we should have a fight. Despite having different weight categories, the bout can be arranged. We have seen such bouts having boxers of different weight categories.”

Vijender’s promoter, Neerav Tomar of IOS, too is hopeful of a bout with Amir. “We have seen such fights before – like between Mayweather and Pacquiao, then why a fight between Vijender and Amir cannot be arranged. In fact, we are working on it, and hopefully, it will take place. Amir is 72 (kg) and presently Vijender is 76.2 and if he has to come down, it can be tough for him. His trainer’s advice would be the deciding factor,” Tomar said.