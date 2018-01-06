Ross Barkley completed his move to Chelsea after his former club Everton gave a green signal on 15 million pound transfer on Friday. The English midfielder has joined the Blues on a five-and-a-half-year contract and he will be wearing the number 8 shirt.

In what seems to be a big bargain, keeping in consideration the current football transfer market trends, Chelsea on Friday secured the signing of England international Ross Barkley from Everton for a sum of 15 million pounds. The Liverpool-born attacking midfielder has joined Antonio Conte’s side on a five-and-a-half-year contract and will wear the number 8 shirt. The 24-year-old was long touted to make a move away from the Merseyside and was delighted after completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a press conference along with the director of Chelsea after completing the move, Barkley said, “I’m overwhelmed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m really excited to get started. To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it’s unbelievable for me. I’m looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game.”

.@RBarkley20: ‘To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me.' #WelcomeBarkley pic.twitter.com/6piWqWkPMS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2018

While hours before securing the services of the Englishman, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte heaped praise on Barkley saying, “We are talking about an English player, a young player, with good prospects for Chelsea. It’s a good opportunity for the club to buy this player. He’s a good prospect. He’s very young, I think he has a lot of space for improvement, he’s very strong physically with good technique.”

Ross Barkley broke into the first team of Everton in 2011-12 at the age of 18 years. He went on to make 179 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions and scored 27 goals. He also spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in 2012 and 2013, respectively.