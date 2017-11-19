Manchester United registered a thumping victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League game played at Old Trafford on Saturday. Returning Frenchman Paul Pogba was absolutely sensational in the win as he created one goal and scored another to earn himself a man of the match award.

A waning Manchester United was brought back to life by midfield maestro Paul Pogba, who not only set up one goal but also scored one to hand his side a 4-1 victory over a hapless Newcastle United on Saturday. Another major return that Old Trafford loyalists got to see on the pitch was of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was introduced in the 77th minute of the game. With the victory, Jose Mourinho’s men maintain their second position in the Premier League table but they are 8 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

After an early scare, Jose Mourinho’s men roared back in the game and routed the Magpies. Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle gave a surprise lead to the visiting side in the 14th minute of the game leaving the Old Trafford crowd stunned. Manchester United began pushing for an equaliser and it finally came in the 37th minute through Anthony Martial. English defender Chris Smalling made it 2-1 for his side just before the half time break.

In the second half, Paul Pogba took matter in his hands and showed his world class footballing skills. Although he was pulling strings from midfield from the beginning of the game, he was finally rewarded with a goal in 54th minute. Pogba also proved to be a lucky charm for Romelu Lukaku, who had not scored in the Premier League since September 30 prior to Newcastle match. Lukaku completed the rout of Magpies in the 70th minute of the game.

Manchester United may have won against a poorly performing Newcastle United but the number of points they dropped in the absence of Pogba has hit them hard. The difference between seventh placed Burnley and the second placed Reds is of mere 4 points in 12 games played.