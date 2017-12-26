A host of Indian cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and the current Indian team stars MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma all graced the second reception of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai. The Indian team players looked dashing in their respective outfits and added to the galmoprous night overshadowing the high profile Bollywood guests.

Sachin, Dhoni and Rohit all arrived at Virat and Anushka's wedding reception in style

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second studded wedding reception in Mumbai and the internet went into a huge meltdown as the #Virushkareception hashtag resurfaced on the social media. The couple looked every bit gorgeous in their stunning outfits as they greeted the guests. A number of prominent names from Bollywood and the cricket fraternity graced the celebrations of India’s favourite couple. The Indian team members including the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Yazuvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja became a part of the celebrations of the Indian cricket team’s captain and his better half.

Each and every cricketer looked dapper in their respective outfits and made the grand affair a bit more happening with their presence. The wedding reception was hosted at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel, in the luxurious Astor Ballroom which accommodated the large pool of guests comfortably. Among the whos and whos of Bollywood who were present at the reception were Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. However, our favourite cricket stars took the centre stage and grabbed the spotlight. Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was also present at the event.

Here are the cricketers who graced Virat and Anushka Mumbai wedding reception:

MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni at Virushka’s Mumbai reception

Indian team stars Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yazuvendra Chahal and Axar Patel posed for a photograph with the star couple.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat posed for the cameras together.

Umesh Yadav also arrived at Virushka’s reception with his wife. Jasprit Bumrah was also spotted donning a perfect tuxedo.

Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav pose for the shutterbugs.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag was also present at the event.

Indian cricket team’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh also arrived for Virushka’s reception. The couple looked absolutely breathtaking.

Sachin Tendulkar also marked his presence with wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar

Team India after a happening night at Virushka’s reception will leave for South Africa for their next assignment. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will also accompany the team to the African continent and will welcome the New Year together. The couple tied the knot on December 11 in Italy’s Tuscany. They hosted the first wedding reception at the Taj Enclave in New Delhi. Several famous guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan came to shower their blessings on the couple.