Mahendra Singh Dhoni has his own charisma and never fails to impresses with his sporting or dressing sense. The former Indian cricket team’s captain was one of the biggest stars of the night as he turned out dapper in a tuxedo with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. After attending Virushka’s bash where Dhoni was spotted having a conversation with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, he also marked his presence at the 52-year old’s birthday bash. However, Ziva Dhoni who was one of the most talked about star kids at Virushka’ Mumbai reception didn’t accompany Dhoni to Salman’s party.

Dhoni is currently on a short break before he travels to South Africa for the preparations of the upcoming ODI series which begins from February 2. India will be eyeing first series triumph in South Africa and the former Indian captain’s contribution in the team’s cause will be a significant one. He will then be participating in the T20 series against the Proteas and will return back to India to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai outfit will be making a return after serving two years of suspension.