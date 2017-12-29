Arsenal may have registered a narrow victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but the match exposed too many weaknesses in Arsene Wenger's squad. From Jack Wilshere's resurgence to Alexandre Lacazette's inefficiency, here we talk about 5 points noted from the Premier League match.

Arsenal survived a late scare on Thursday night after Wilfried Zaha-led Crystal Palace came so close to snatching away a draw from the cusp of Arsene Wenger’s men. Luckily, Alexis Sanchez and co emerged winner in the toughly contested Premier League match and managed to take away all the three points at Selhurst Park. The Eagles made tough work of the disorganised Gunners and here we bring you 5 talking points from the game.

Jack Wilshere is indispensable

Arsenal fan favourite has already proven himself in the run of games he has got in UEFA Europa League and he was once again phenomenal against Crystal Palace. Wilshere was everywhere on the pitch asking for the ball and was a delight to watch with his pinpoint distribution. He capped his fantastic evening with a delicious chip pass to Alexis Sanchez which he duly converted into a goal.

Missing steel in midfield

There is no dearth of creativity and flair in Arsenal’s midfield but what clearly lacks in that department is steel. Granit Xhaka is a conventional deep-lying playmaker but the Gunners need an imposing figure to break down the play and provide a better shield to the defence line. Despite playing with five defenders, Arsenal have conceded 25 goals in 20 games so far.

Alexis Sanchez will be missed

The Chilean was actually the decisive man in the game as he bundled up Crystal Palace’s challenge in just under five minutes. His chance creation was top notch and his finishing was absolutely world class as he scored a brace. Sanchez is bound to leave the Emirates this January or next summer for free and Arsenal will undoubtedly have big boots to fill.

Alexandre Lacazette needs time

The Frenchman arrived at Arsenal only last summer and has managed only 8 goals in half of the campaign played so far. Given the money that was spent on him, he is yet to deliver on the outlay. Lacazette was missing his usual deft touch and precise finishing against Crystal Palace as he was substituted in the 75th minute of the game.

What has happened to Hector Bellerin?

The Spaniard is merely a shadow of the player he was last season. We know that he possesses incredible amount of speed but he is clearly lacking the passing vision and dribbling abilities that made him a nightmare to the opposition. Sead Kolasinac on the end has been phenomenal since his arrival from Schalke and probably Bellerin should learn a thing or two from him.