A confident Chelsea side on Sunday brushed aside Manchester United 1-0 in the 11th game of Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Alvaro Morata, who was linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer, made the difference in the game with a superb header. With the defeat, the Reds now lie at the second spot in the Premier League table with Tottenham, 8 points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City while Chelsea sits at the fourth spot with 22 points.

Jose Mourinho’s men started the game on a positive note and kept testing the Chelsea defence for the first quarter of the first half. But Antonio Conte’s showed their resilience and gained momentum in the game smothering Manchester United players’ creative freedom. The first half belonged to Chelsea as they controlled the game from defence to attack with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata spearheading most of the attacks.

It was in the second half of the game that summer recruit Morata literally rose to the occasion and buried a sublime header into the net giving 1-0 lead to Chelsea. The goal put the Blues in a comfortable driving seat and they did not lose ground after that. Chelsea dominated the remaining game remarkably and made sure that the Old Trafford outfit took nothing away. Conte’s men secured a hard-earned and deserved victory against a bite less Manchester United.

On Manchester United’s front, the team was clearly lacking a spark in the attack. Continuing his horrendous form of late, 75 million euro signing Romelu Lukaku failed to make any significant impact in the game. He wasted several opportunities to get his team back in the game and was clearly lacking confidence in front of the goal. The former Everton striker has now extended his dry spell to 6 games as Manchester United has secured 4 points from last 4 Premier League games.