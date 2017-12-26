Chelsea prolific defender Marcos Alonso has urged his side to be more clinical when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday (Matchday 20) at the Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League. League holders Cheslea will be hoping to get a better result this time around after dropping points against Everton in their goalless draw at Goodison Park last week. Speaking about the match Alonso said, “The performance wasn't bad, we just need to be more clinical".

After a disappointing goalless draw away at Everton in the English Premier League, Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso wants Antonio Conte’s side to be more aggressive by providing clinical finishing to their next game against Brighton and Hove Albion if they want to bounce back from last week’s 0-0 draw at Goodison Park. The result helped league leaders Manchester City to maintain their 16 points difference as Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 at Etihad Stadium. Gulping in the agonizing draw with Everton by calling the outcome ‘very disappointing’ for the Blues, Spanish defender Marcos Alonso wants his side to overpower Brighton and Hove Albion with their ruthless attitude which clinched them the prestigious Premier League title last season.

