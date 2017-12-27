After breaking his 22-year-old record, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer said Tottenham Hotspur's leading goalscorer Harry Kane can easily shine for big clubs like Real Madrid or FC Barcelona if he wish to join the biggest clubs in world football in future. "Not only has he beaten my calendar-year record in the Premier League, but with his second successive hat-trick he eclipsed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country," Shearer said.

After already creating history by leaving household names Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar behind in 2017 and breaking Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record, Newcastle legend backed Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane as England’s next big thing who can easily shine for football’s biggest juggernauts Real and Barca with ease. The Spurs charismatic forward was instrumental once again for Mauricio Pochetinho men in decimating Southampton 5-2 at White Hart Lane on Boxing Day. Kane also nicknamed Hurricane by Spurs fan scored a brilliant hat-trick on Boxing Day to take his Premier League goal tally to 39 in 2017.

With his lethal strikes, Kane surpassed Shearer’s 22-year-old Premier League record and is considered as the front-runner for this year’s Golden Boot. Kane’s stellar performances have linked him with a possible move away to European giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona this season. Appreciating the England international, Shearer said that Kane has eclipsed Messi and Ronaldo for most goals in all competitions this season. “Not only has he beaten my calendar-year record in the Premier League, but with his second successive hat-trick he eclipsed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country,” Shearer was quoted as saying by the Sun. The Newcastle legend added Kane can easily represent clubs like Real and Barca with his goal-scoring exploits.

“That is some company to be in but, believe me, he could score goals for Barcelona and Real Madrid as well,” Shearer added. Highlighting Tottenham‘s current position in Premier League, The former record-breaking goal scorer for Newcastle also added that Kane’s transfer is still unlikely as Spurs will not move into the new stadium without their talisman.”The club will not want to move into their brand new stadium without their biggest star,” Shearer said.”But things have stalled a bit on the pitch after title tilts in the last two seasons, although they have been impressive in the Champions League,” he added.