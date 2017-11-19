Manchester United returning striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered another strong yet inspiring statement after his comeback game against Newcastle United which saw Jose Mourinho's Red Devils defeating Rafa Benitez’s side 4-1 on Saturday night at Old Trafford in the English Premier League. When asked about his return Ibrahimovic in his post match interview said he feels special to be back in the Manchester United line-up. "It is special [to be back]. It's a different day, but [I'm] the same quality,” the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan talisman said in a statement. Zlatan said he was focused on taking back his position when Man United handed him an extension.

"I had a different summer because I was out of contract, but as soon as I signed I was focused on the team and getting back to help the team as best as possible,” Ibrahimovic said

Marking his return after a sensational recovery from a career shattering injury, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered another strong statement in his comeback game against Newcastle United as his side outclassed Rafa Benitez’s side 4-1 on Saturday night in the English Premier League. When Zlatan was asked whether he was fretful about his recovery from the serious cruciate ligament injury that he endured during Manchester United’s midweek clash with Anderlecht in the Europa League last season, the 36-year was quick to give a witty reply and said, “No, because lions do not recover like humans”. Ibrahimovic in his post match interview said he feels special to be back in the Manchester United line-up. “It is special [to be back]. It’s a different day, but [I’m] the same quality,” the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan talisman said in a statement.

The charismatic striker believes on his strong training as the Legendary Swedish striker asserted that he sacrifices a lot. “I’m not worried. Not worried at all because I know what I do I train hard, sacrifice a lot.,” Zlatan said in a statement. “It is my head that is playing, my knee just needs to follow, so I’m not worried at all,” he added. Reminiscing the difficult times he went through last summer where he also ended up being out of contract only to get resigned with an esteemed No 10 jersey, Zlatan said he was focused on taking back his position when Man United handed him an extension.

“I had a different summer because I was out of contract, but as soon as I signed I was focused on the team and getting back to help the team as best as possible,” Ibrahimovic said. The Special One’s Red Devils were not only boosted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return as along with the roaring lion came French midfielder Paul Pogba from his own injury at Old Trafford and played an pivotal role throughout the game which saw Rafa Benetiz’s Newcastle getting outdone completely by his once nemesis Jose Mourinho.