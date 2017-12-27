Liverpool have announced the signing of Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk after agreeing a staggering £75million deal with Southampton. He was one of Jurgen Klopp's primary target and has finally got his dream move. The signing will also provide a much-needed boost to the shaking Liverpool backline.

Liverpool’s longtime target Virgil Van Dijk has secured his move to Anfield in a whopping £75million transfer. The Dutch defender had set his heart on a transfer in the summer window earlier but the move collapsed after the Saints complained against Liverpool unfair attempts of luring him. However, the bitter terms between the two clubs seem to have ended now with Klopp finally getting his wish. Liverpool possess a fiery strike force which has been delivering continuously across competitions but the defence has been equally hapless. This signing could prove to be a masterstroke and strengthen Liverpool’s chances in the Champions League where they have sailed into the last 16 emphatically.

After Southampton agreed a deal in principle for the defender’s move to Anfield, Liverpool made an official announcement on Twitter. Van Dijk, 26, has signed a contract worth £180,000-a-week after setting his heart on a move to Liverpool ahead of Manchester City. Southampton wanted the best price for the player and we’re willing to let him join his preferred side. They accepted Liverpool’s bid for the rock-solid defender as he took the honours if becoming the most expensive defender in the history of football.

Van Dijk was Liverpool’s primary defensive target after Jurgen Klopp who sees him as an integral asset in solidifying his shambolic backline convinced him to pip Arsenal and City to join his side. Unarguably his addition will be a major boost for the Reds as they try to prove their mettle in Europe. Interestingly, the Dutch centre-back has not been on top of his game this season and has been started in the last few games for Southampton, despite that Liverpool have no second thought over his arrival.

In a deal which looks to be a good one for both the parties, Southampton let go of their prized possession but only after getting a hefty sum in exchange. Meanwhile, Manchester City were also in contention to sign the defender but with his heart set on a move to Anfield. City had to make way and let Liverpool meet the demands of the Saints who wanted a record £70m-plus fee for the player.