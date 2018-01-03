Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said that a player of Harry Kane's calibre should not have any problem at a team as big as Real Madrid. Aguero added that Tottenham Hotspurs' prolific striker Harry Kane will have no problem in competing with world-class players comprising the Real Madrid locker room.

Amid the increasing speculations linking Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane with a possible move away to La Liga giants Real Madrid, England striker Harry Kane has been backed by Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero to join forces with Zinedine Zidane and join the star-studded lineup including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. “Players of his quality should not have any problem at a team as big as Real Madrid,” Sergio Aguero told Spanish radio station El Larguero. The Manchester City striker asserted that Harry Kane will have no problem in competing with world-class players comprising the Madrid locker room.

Aguero said that Harry Kane is a world-class striker and is capable enough to lead the Madrid attack if he wishes to join the Blancos. “I cannot know what he thinks, but he is an important No. 9 in the world, and above all in the Premier League, so he shouldn’t have any problems,” Aguero was quoted as saying. “But it is not for me to give an opinion, it is up to him,” Aguero added. The former Atletico Madrid player who graced the Vincente Calderon arena for five years believes Harry Kane can be touted as the next big thing in the Spanish league if he completes his move to Bernabeu.

Speaking about his impeccable spell at Atletico Madrid, the 27-year Argentine striker said that his memories with Madrid are very positive and he thoroughly enjoyed his stay at Calderon. “My memories with Atlético are very positive of course, I loved my time at the club,” Aguero said in a statement. “It is great for Diego [Costa] and for the club that he has returned, he will score a lot of goals,” Aguero added.