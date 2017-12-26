Manchester United will face Sean Dyche's Burnley in the 20th fixture of the English Premier League on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Currently sitting in the 7th spot, the Clarets have surprised everyone with their recent form. Speaking ahead of the match The Special One praised Sean Dyche's men and said Burnley are a difficult opponent for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Living under their noisy neighbours’ shadows in the English Premier League this season, Manchester United are facing their next challenge in the form of Burnley as Jose Mourinho’s men will host Sean Dyche’s side on Tuesday at Old Trafford. For the Special One, the matchday 20 fixture of the Premier League promises to be no walk in the park for his Red Devils. Manchester United will lock horns with the high flying Burnley who have surprised everyone by occupying the seventh spot halfway through the season.

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day clash with The Clarets, Jose Mourinho boasted Burnley morale’s by branding them as possible European spot grabbers this season. “If you compare what they are doing with the initial objectives, it’s a very good season,” the Manchester United manager was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said Sean Dyche’s Burnley are already out of danger if Premier League survival was their motive this season. “If survival was the objective, I think the objective is in the pocket, it’s totally under control,” Jose Mourinho said in a statement. “If the objective is to finish top 10, they will do it. If the objective is to fight for European positions, they are there so they have the right to fight, so it’ll be a difficult opponent,” Mourinho added.

Currently occupying the second spot in the Premier League, Mourinho’s Red Devils are still undefeated whenever they have entertained Burnley at Old Trafford since 1962. With eight wins and five draws, United are clear favourites to pick vital three points as their impressive record of 19 wins out of 23 Premier League games on Boxing days matches speaks for themselves. The UEFA Champions League winner with FC Porto and Inter Milan said he is not expecting creative football from his opponents. “Everybody knows the way they play, if you expect them to play creative beautiful football, they don’t do that,” Mourinho said.