Chelsea FC midfielder Eden Hazard has reportedly rejected his contract extension offered by Antonio Conte on behalf of the London club. Eden's father Thierry Hazard told French-language daily Le Soir that his son is yet to pledge his future to Antonio Conte’s side. Along with Zinedine Zidane’s side, several clubs including Premier League giants Manchester United led by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho are also in the fray to sign the Belgium star.

As the gate for Transfer window is set to reopen in the month of January this season, Premier League holders Chelsea might witness a major blow after Blues star man Eden Hazard has reportedly rejected his contract extension offered by Antonio Conte on behalf of the London club. The new revelations of Hazard rejecting a new contract offer from Chelsea might have come at the right time for front-runners Real Madrid, who are considered as the favourites to sign the Belgium international. The news of Hazard rejection his new contract from Chelsea was first broke by Le Soir, when Thierry Hazard (father of Eden) told the French language daily that the Belgium midfielder is yet to pledge his future to Antonio Conte’s side.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winners have promised a gratifying salary in Hazard’s new contract extension. The 24-year old, who is currently tied up at Stamford Bridge till 2020 is heavily linked up with move away to La Liga holders Real Madrid. Along with Zinedine Zidane’s side, several clubs including Premier League giants Manchester United led by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho are also in the fray to sign the Belgium star. With several clubs expecting to bid for Hazard, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are expected to entertain and turn down several lucrative offers from football’s juggernauts.

Along with Hazard, former Atletico and current Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois is also heavily linked with the Madrid club after facing rejection from United goalkeeper David De Gea. It will also be unlikely for the Blues to reach 2019 without extending Hazard contract as such scenarios will avail the option for the Belgian to leave the London club and join another on a free transfer. Hazard has been heavily linked to Los Blancos over the years since his career blossomed at the Stamford Bridge.