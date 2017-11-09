After being sidelined for months, Paul Pogba might be returning to the theatre of dreams soon as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho revealed that his side is expected to get a boost within this month. The former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been sidelined for around 2 months as his last appearances for the Red Devils came in on September 12 when Manchester United thrashed FC Basel 3-0 on Matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions Champions League.

It looks like Manchester United’s most expensive signing till date might be gracing the Theatre of Dreams soon enough as Paul Pogba is now being expected to feature in Jose Mourinho’s squad this month after the international break comes to a curtain close. The former Juventus midfielder, who started his career here in Manchester before becoming a household name in Turin has remained out of action for about 2 months. Pogba’s last appearance for the Red Devils came in on September 12 when Manchester United thrashed FC Basel 3-0 on Matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions League this season. In Paul Pogba’s absence, Manchester United have gone 8 points adrift from Premier League leaders and their noisy neighbours Manchester City, who are yet to be beaten in any competition.

According to The Mirror, latest revelations are coming in on Pogba’s injury updates as the French international is being expected to appear in United colours when Premier League newbie Newcastle United will visit Old Trafford on November 18 after the international break. Jose Mourinho can bring reinforcements in the United squad with the return of Paul Pogba as his side witnessed a dip in form ever since the Frenchman was hampered with a hamstring injury in September. Speaking to the club’s official channel MUTV on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho teased the return of some crucial players that are expected to return this month. “We have the group of players which are the ones that we hope will recover as soon as possible,” Man Utd boss was quoted as saying.

Albeit, Pogba’s return, Mourinho is currently having big names in the list of injured Manchester United players which is headlined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to return later in January after a career-shattering injury. “They have to work every day but they are in a good position now.Mourinho said that Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Fellaini are in good position. “They are in good positions so I think we can go into this part of the season, the Christmas period, and after, in a strong position,” the Special One said in a statement.