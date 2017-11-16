As Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with their London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, defender Jan Vertonghen on Wednesday said Spurs is going to settle for nothing less than a victory in the upcoming London derby. "I can't recall I've won at the Emirates so that's what we're going for this weekend," the Belgian national Jan Vertonghen was quoted as saying.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on Wednesday said his club is going to settle for nothing less than a victory against Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) tie on Saturday. After 11 matches in the EPL, Tottenham are in the third spot with 23 points wile Arsenal sit sixth with 19. “I can’t recall I’ve won at the Emirates so that’s what we’re going for this weekend,” the Belgian national was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “Obviously we’re doing well with Spurs, Arsenal as well, and it will be a good game.They are always good games, always positive games, always respect between us, two positive sides who make good games,” Vertonghen said. The 30-year-old who is struggling with a minor ankle injury for the last couple of weeks said he is fit for the London derby.

“Yeah, nothing to worry about. I’ve been struggling for two weeks with it and that’s why I didn’t play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend,” Vertonghen said. As the Gunners will take on Tottenham in London derby on Saturday, Arsenal FC star goalkeeper Peter Cech on Wednesday asserted that his club was focused on the English Premier League (EPL) title and has no competition with Tottenham Hotspur. “There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory,” the ex-Czech Republic national was quoted saying by Fox Sports.

“We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn’t win the title. “Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing,” Cech added. The 35-year-old also said for Arsenal winning trophies at the end of the season has always been a priority. “Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups,” the Arsenal goalkeeper said. “Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it,” Cech added.