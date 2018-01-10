Blocking will play a key role in the tournament that is being held at New Delhi’s Siri Fort Indoor Stadium. The main highlight of the game are Olympic and World Champion Helen Maroulis (Haryana Hammers) and Olympic Bronze medalist Marwa Amri (Veer Marathas) of Tunisia. Blocking would be the decider in tonight’s bout and we could see some top quality battle between both the teams.

On Wednesday as Haryana Hammers take on Veer Marathas in the Pro Wrestling League, the main highlight of the game would be between Olympic and World Champion Helen Maroulis (Haryana Hammers) and Olympic Bronze medalist Marwa Amri (Veer Marathas) of Tunisia. Blocking will play a key role in the tournament that is being held at New Delhi’s Siri Fort Indoor Stadium. Haryana Hammers have remained runners-up in the previous two encounters whereas Veer Marathas are making there debut in this tournament. The finals of the World Championship was held in Paris between these two players. In the Women’s 50 kgs category Chinese player Sun Yanan will battle it out against Ritu Phogat where as Sarita will battle it out against Ritu Malik.

Ritu Phogat has been dominating the ring with her excellence performance amongst all women wrestlers. Malik displayed her excellence performance during the National Championship held at Indore. Sarita is a silver-medalist at the Asian Championships, whereas Sun Yanan is the first Chinese player in the histroy of the game. Blocking would be the decider in today’s bout and we could see some top quality battle between both the teams. Haryana could have an advantage of its foreign women players whereas Veer Marathas would have an advantage of its foreign heavyweights but through Blocking Haryana won’t go down without giving a battle.

Olympic Champion and former world champion Vladimir and Russia’s Khetik Tsabolov will be the main attractions whereas all eyes would be on Maratha’s Georgi, Levan and Vasilisa as all three are in great form.

According to Haryana’s co-owner Bhupendra, “We’ve got tremendous male and women wrestlers in the the 57 kgs category.” He also added that Harful would be replacing an injured Rajnish can create problems for Amit Dhankad. Veer Maratha’s co-owner Ranjeet Saxena said, “We have a balanced team in the entire league. We have a great combination of both experienced and young players. He believes that his team would perform not only against Haryana but also against rest of the teams.