Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 LIVE updates: Defending champions Punjab Royals will be a completely overhauled team when they take on arch-rivals UP Dangal on Thursday. Expectations would be high from team Capt. Vinesh Phogat (50 kgs) in the 74 kgs category. Other players in UP Dangal include Bajrang Punia (65 Kgs), Jamaladdin Magomedov (125 Kgs) and Geeta Phogat (62 Kgs) can give some match-winning performances in the entire tournament.

Punjab Royals will try to utilise the weakness of UP Dangal on Matchday 3

Reigning champions Punjab Royals will face their nemesis UP Dangal on matchday 3 of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 today at Sri Fort auditorium in the national capital New Delhi. Starting their title defence on Thursday with their first fixture against arch-rivals UP Dangal, the title holders are expected to face tough challenge through the hands of Punjab Royals grapplers. Vinesh Phogat, who comes from a famous wrestling background will be leading the charge of her team in the 74th KG category along with Abdurakhmonov Bekzod (74 Kgs), Rahul Aware (57 Kgs), Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (57 kgs), Zsanett Nemeth (76 kgs).

Speaking ahead of the heavyweight clash, co-owner of Punjab Royal, Dharampal Rathi said that: “We will fully utilise the weakness of UP Dangal to our benefits and we believe in our players that they will ensure victories during the entire tournament”. On the other hand, their arch-rivals UP Dangal will be spearheaded by Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia in the 65 KG category bout including other potential threats such as Jamaladdin Magomedov (125 Kgs) and top favourite Geeta Phogat (62 Kgs). Dangal owner Sunny Katyal believes that his side will utilise the experience of his players after investing a huge amount of money on them. “My team has come way ahead of its initial difficulties,” Katyal was quoted as saying.

Here are the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Pro Wrestling League Season 3:

6:40 PM — UP Dangal have won the toss against NCR Punjab Royals!

5:47 PM — Here’s how the action unfolded on Day 1 and Day 2.

5:20 PM — Here is the schedule for Pro Wrestling League 2018 for Day 3:

6:45 PM: National Anthem

6:50 PM: Match Toss

7:00 PM: Pro Wrestling League Season 3 Day 3 match — Punjab Royals Vs UP Dangal

8.50 PM: Presentation Ceremony