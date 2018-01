The third edition of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will kick off from January 9, 2018 and will feature all the big guns of wrestling from around the world. 6 teams and a total of 54 world-class wrestlers will participate in PWL Season 3 for a prize money of Rs 15 crore.

The biggest showdown of Indian wrestling, Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is all set to return for its third edition on January 9, 2018. The major tournament will be held in India and the fans will get to see the finest of the wrestlers from the world in 18 action-packed days. A total of 6 teams will participate in the competition and each team will feature 9 wrestlers, who will lock horns with each other for a prize money of Rs 15 crore.

Indian stalwarts Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat and many others will be seen in action in the third edition of PWL. While several big guns of wrestling from the world like Helen Maroulis, Khetik Tsabolov, Sun Yanan, etc will participate in the tournament as well. The opening ceremony will begin at 7 PM on January 18 and it will be held at Siri Fort Sports Complex, Siri Fort Road in New Delhi.

Here is the full list of PWL season 3 squads:

Haryana Hammers

Helen Maroulis USA 57 Kg International Women

Khetik Tsabolov Russia 74 Kg International Men

Pooja India 76 Kg Indian Women

Rajneesh India 65 Kg Indian Men

Roublejit Singh Rangi India 92 Kg Indian Men

Sarita India 50 Kg Indian Women

Sumit India 125 Kg Indian Men

Sun Yanan China 50 Kg International Women

Vladimir Khinchegashvili Georgia 57 kg International men

NCR Punjab Royals

Bekbulatov Ilyas Russia 65 Kg International Men

Geno Petriashvili Georgia 125 Kg International Men

Grigorjeva Anastasija Latin 62 Kg International Women

Jitender India 74 Kg Indian Men

Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque France 76 Kg International Women

Mausam Khatri India 92 Kg Indian Men

Nirmala Devi India 50 Kg Indian Women

Pooja Dhanda India 57 Kg Indian Women

Utkarsh Kale India 57 kg Indian men

Mumbai Maharathi

Andrey Yatsenko Ukraine 57 Kg International Men

Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye Nigeria 57 Kg International Women

Sakshi Malik India 62 Kg Indian Women

Satender Malik India 125 Kg Indian Men

Satyawart Kadian India 92 Kg Indian Men

Seema India 50 Kg Indian Women

Soslan Ramonov Russia 65 Kg International Men

Veer Dev India 74 Kg Indian Men

Vescan Cynthia France 76 Kg International Women

Delhi Sultans

Alborov Aslan Azerbaijan 92 Kg International Men

Haji Aliev Azerbaijan 65 Kg International Men

Hitender India 125 Kg Indian Men

Meroi Mezien India 50 Kg International Women

Monia India 62 Kg Indian Women

Sameramer Ibrahim Hamza Hamza Egypt 76 Kg International Women

Sandeep Tomar India 57 Kg Indian Men

Sangeeta Phogat India 57 Kg Indian Women

Sushil Kumar India 74 Kg Indian Men

UP Dangal

Abdurakhmonov Bekzod Uzbekistan 74 Kg International Men

Bajrang Punia India 65 Kg Indian Men

Geeta Phogat India 62 Kg Indian Women

Jamaladdin Magomedov Russia 125 Kg International Men

Rahul Aware India 57 Kg Indian Men

Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Belarus 57 Kg International Women

Vicky India 92 Kg Indian Men

Vinesh India 50 Kg Indian Men

Zsanett Nemeth Hungry 76 Kg International Women

Veer Marathas

Amit Dhankad India 65 Kg Indian Men

Georgi Ketoev Armenia 92 Kg International Men

Levan Beriandze Armenia 125 Kg International Men

Marwa Amri Tunisia 57 Kg International Women

Parveen Rana India 74 Kg Indian Men

Ritu Phogat India 57 Kg Indian Women

Ritu Malik India 62 Kg Indian Women

Sharvan India 57 Kg Indian Men

Vasilisa Marzaliuk Vorobieva Belarus 76 Kg International Women