Pro Wrestling League 2018, season 3: The third season of the Pro Wrestling League promises to be an action-packed extravaganza featuring some of the best wrestlers in the world. The likes of Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, 2010 Commonwealth Gold medalist Geeta Phogat will be taking to the mats for their respective sides. Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi will lock horns in the opening match of the PWL, here's the full schedule of the season three of Pro Wrestling League.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will mark its return to a glorious third edition with more muscle power and more drama inside the ring. The action-packed league will square off on January 9 and will feature six Indian city-based franchises who will be led by some of the biggest superstars in world wrestling. The tournament spanning 18 days will unfold at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi. After garnering a formidable response from the combat sports-loving audience around the country, once again the star-studded tournament will be aired live on Sony TV network. For the first time in the history of the league, Greco Roman bouts will be up for display.

Being the biggest wrestling league in the country, the PWL will be graced by 54 players from around the world including a number of Olympic medalists and world champions. Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, 2010 Commonwealth Gold medalist Geeta Phogat will be among the top Indian wrestlers contesting on the PWL mats. Women’s world champion Helen Maroulis of the United States will also be sweating out for the Haryana Hammers in the third edition of the PWL. The Sushil Kumar led Delhi Sultans will be locking horns with Mumbai Marathi in the opening battle of the league.

All the matches including the semi-finals and finals will be played at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi. The standard Greco Roman format will be strictly followed in the league. The PWL 2018 with more star power in fray promises to provide the fans with bigger and better combat sports experience. Each team will consist of 9 players – 5 Indians, 4 international, 5 men, 4 women. The mega league offers a whopping price purse of Rs 15 crores.

Heres the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2018 full schedule/time table:

9th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Mumbai Maharathi at 5:00 PM

10th Jan

Veer Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

11th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

12th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

13th Jan

UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

14th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

15th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

16th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals at 6:00 PM

17th Jan

Mumbai Maharathi vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

18th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

19th Jan

Veer Marathas vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

20th Jan

Mumbai Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

21st Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

22nd Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

23rd Jan

UP Dangal vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM