The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will mark its return to a glorious third edition with more muscle power and more drama inside the ring. The action-packed league will square off on January 9 and will feature six Indian city-based franchises who will be led by some of the biggest superstars in world wrestling. The tournament spanning 18 days will unfold at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi. After garnering a formidable response from the combat sports-loving audience around the country, once again the star-studded tournament will be aired live on Sony TV network. For the first time in the history of the league, Greco Roman bouts will be up for display.
Being the biggest wrestling league in the country, the PWL will be graced by 54 players from around the world including a number of Olympic medalists and world champions. Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, 2010 Commonwealth Gold medalist Geeta Phogat will be among the top Indian wrestlers contesting on the PWL mats. Women’s world champion Helen Maroulis of the United States will also be sweating out for the Haryana Hammers in the third edition of the PWL. The Sushil Kumar led Delhi Sultans will be locking horns with Mumbai Marathi in the opening battle of the league.
All the matches including the semi-finals and finals will be played at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi. The standard Greco Roman format will be strictly followed in the league. The PWL 2018 with more star power in fray promises to provide the fans with bigger and better combat sports experience. Each team will consist of 9 players – 5 Indians, 4 international, 5 men, 4 women. The mega league offers a whopping price purse of Rs 15 crores.
Heres the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2018 full schedule/time table:
9th Jan
Delhi Sultans vs Mumbai Maharathi at 5:00 PM
10th Jan
Veer Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM
11th Jan
NCR Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM
12th Jan
Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM
13th Jan
UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM
14th Jan
NCR Punjab Royals vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM
15th Jan
Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM
16th Jan
Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals at 6:00 PM
17th Jan
Mumbai Maharathi vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM
18th Jan
NCR Punjab Royals vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM
19th Jan
Veer Marathas vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM
20th Jan
Mumbai Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM
21st Jan
Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM
22nd Jan
NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM
23rd Jan
UP Dangal vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM