The Veer Marathas will be spearheaded by three-time bronze medallist and current silver medal holder from the World Championships Vasilisa Marzaliuk, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Marwa Amri and India’s own 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship silver medalist Parveen Rana. The star-studded line-up of Marathas will face their nemesis tonight at 6PM when they take on last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers.

The Veer Marathas will be spearheaded by three-time bronze medallist and current silver medal holder from the World Championships Vasilisa Marzaliuk, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Marwa Amri and India’s own 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship silver medalist Parveen Rana

After the third season of Pro Wrestling League 2018 got off to a sensational start last night with Mumbai Maharathi registering their first win of the campaign by defeating Delhi Sultans with a thumping 5-2 margin, Veer Marathas will take on Haryana Hammers today in the second tie at Delhi’s Siri Fort Sports Complex. The Veer Marathas will be spearheaded by three-time bronze medallist and current silver medal holder from the World Championships Vasilisa Marzaliuk, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Marwa Amri and India’s own 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship silver medalist Parveen Rana. The star-studded line-up of Marathas will face their nemesis tonight at 6PM when they take on last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers.

Here is everything you need to know about catching the live action from the Pro Wrestling Season three:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Veer Marathas and Haryana Hammers get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Veer Marathas and Haryana Hammers will start on January 10 at 6PM. All the league games and the knock -out encounters will be played at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Veer Marathas and Haryana Hammers?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Veer Marathas and Haryana Hammers will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time Veer Marathas vs Haryana Hammers will start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live on each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The match toss will take place at 6:50 and action will begin from 7:00 pm every day.

Here’s the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2018 full schedule/time table:

9th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Mumbai Maharathi at 5:00 PM

10th Jan

Veer Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

11th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

12th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

13th Jan

UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

14th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

15th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

16th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals at 6:00 PM

17th Jan

Mumbai Maharathi vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

18th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

19th Jan

Veer Marathas vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

20th Jan

Mumbai Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

21st Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

22nd Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

23rd Jan

UP Dangal vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM