Pro Wrestling League Live: The Delhi Sultans will take on Mumbai Maharathi in the Pro Wrestling League season three opener. The likes of Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Haji Aliyev will be in action at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

The highly anticipated Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 3 is all set to get underway at the Siri Fort complex in New Delhi. Double Olympic champion Sushil Kumar led Delhi Sultans will lock horns with the Mumbai Maharathi in the blockbuster opener. The PWL after entertaining its fans in the first two seasons enters into its third edition with a star-studded line-up of some of the most prominent wrestlers from around the world. The likes of double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and Dangal fame Geeta Phogat will be some of the Indian mega-stars participating in the competition.

lLive updates from the opening day of the Pro Wrestling League season 3:

07:15 PM: The 20-year old has been brought into early trouble as Sandeep Tomar has scalped 10 points in quick succession as the first round came to conclusion.

07:10 PM: Representing the Mumbai Maharathi is Yatsenko Andrey and representing Delhi Sultans is Sandeep Tomar.

07:00PM: Mumbai Maharathi have won the toss and they have decided to block the men’s category which means we will not see Double Olympian Sushil Kumar in action tonight.

06:21 PM: For tonight’s action, India’s pride and double Olympian Sushil Kumar, who is also the league’s most expensive pick from the auction will take center stage to lit-up the evening. Along with Delhi Sultan’s top pick, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik will be seen battling out on first day of Season 3.

5: 25 PM IST: The stage is set for the first battle of the Pro Wrestling League season 3

Practise session for opening ceremony for Pro Wrestling League 3 from Siri Fort Sports Complex,Delhi #PWL3 #KhelFauladi @NewsX @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/NoqQsxhcTo — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) January 9, 2018

5: 20 PM IST: Here is the schedule for Pro Wrestling League 2018 opening ceremony:

6:00 pm: Opening Ceremony, Performance by Wrestlers and performers

6:15 pm: Exhibition match – Greco Roman Wrestling

6:45 pm: National Anthem

6:50 pm: Match Toss

7:00 pm: Pro Wrestling League Season 3 opener — Delhi Sultan Vs Mumbai Maharathi

8.50 pm: Presentation Ceremony