On day 5 of the action-packed Pro Wrestling League Season 3, Mumbai Maharathi are clashing with UP Dangal at Siri Fort Complex on Saturday. Both the teams had registered a victory in the first game and would be looking forward to gain more points on the table.

The excitement around the Pro Wrestling League is at its peak as the encounters are getting interesting day by day. Following a splendid win over Delhi Sultans in the opener of Pro Wrestling League season 3, Mumbai Maharathi are clashing with UP Dangal in their second match of the tournament. The UP team had also started their campaign on a winning note with a 4-3 victory over Punjab Royals. Both the teams will be eyeing their second win of the tournament as they look to outweigh each other at Siri Fort Sports Complex on Saturday. The match will kick off at 6 PM.

Follow the LIVE updates of UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi here:

07: 54 PM IST | Sakshi Malik leading the bout by 8-0. Malik utilising her experience to the fullest as Reshma struggles.

07: 48 PM IST | Sakshi Malik on the mat people! She will be taking on UP Dangal’s Reshma Mane in 62 kg (women) category!

07:43 PM IST | Mumbai finally open their account as Kadian beats Vicky by 10-2. He was fully in the control of the game giving no chance to Vicky to score points.

07:37 PM IST | Kadian leading by 3-0 in the first round. Vicky giving him a good fight, but unable to get to any points. Experience is the key here and Kadaian has plenty of it.

07: 31 PM IST | Next bout is between Vicky of UP Dangal and Satyawart Kadian of Mumbai Maharathi in 92 kg (men) category. Both the wrestlers warming up!

07:28 PM IST | As expected, Vinesh wins the bout against Seema by 10-0 giving no chances to her opponent whatsoever. UP Dangal extend their lead by 2-0. Mumbai desperately need to win a couple of bouts here.

07:21 PM IST | Vinesh Phogat of UP Dangal is currently battling it out against Mumbai’s Seema in 50 kg category. Phogat certainly a favourite here, can it make it 2-0 for UP?

07: 13 PM IST | UP start on a stunning note as Nitin of UP Dangal beats Yatsenko Andrey 4-3 in the 57 kg category.

07:03 PM IST | Mumbai Maharathi win the toss.

06:17 PM IST| Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match between UP Dangal and Mumbai Maharathi. Toss to take place at 6:50 PM.