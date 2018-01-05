At a recently held event at a leading hotel in Mumbai, Shri Aditya Thackeray unveiled the theme track & the team logo of the team Veer Marathas amidst great fanfare and a feeling of euphoric team-spirit. With this announcement, Shiv Sena’s youth army chief, Aditya Thackeray also extended his best wishes to the Maratha’s team. He, while citing the tradition of Shahuji Maharaj, said that Shahuji not only extended support and encouragement to wrestlers from Maharashtra wrestlers but wrestlers from all over the country and always encouraged the sport. Maharashtra has been a leader in the field of wrestling in the country. The country’s first Olympic medalist was from Maharashtra and the first Asian Games gold medalist was also from Maharashtra. He announced that Team Veer Marathas will have the support of the state of Maharashtra through their journey. He appealed to the people of Maharashtra to extend their support to their own team, the pride of Maharashtra, the team, “Veer Marathas”. He also promised that he would encourage and introduce the sport in schools very proactively.

The Veer Marathas title track which is a powerful vivacious track exudes victory and power. The team theme track uses a lot of local Maharashtrian instruments weaving the entire state as the plethora of talent that it truly is.This track is one which is bound to go down as one of the greats. This team has been included for the first time in the Pro Wrestling League. Six teams will participate in this league starting in Delhi from January 9. Team member Sarwan has won the gold medal in the Asian junior wrestling championship this year, while Amit Dhankar is the current champion of the Commonwealth Championship besides being a former Asian champion. Ritu Phogat won silver in the World Under-23 Championship, silver in the Asian Championship and gold medal in the Commonwealth championship. Apart from being a national champion of Ritu Malik, is the gold medal winner of the Commonwealth Championship. Among the foreign players of the team, Rio Olympics bronze medalist in the weight of Sakshi Malik and Marva Amari of Tunisia of the World Championship, World championship medalist Jorge Kateov of Armenia (92 kg), Levan Beriandze (125 kg) of Armenia, ) And China’s Zhang Fengliao (76 kg) are foreign players of the team.

When asked about the venture Team Veer Marathas, the owners of the team, Ranjeet Saxena, Vishwajeet Saxsena , Ravi Jain Sameer Jain and CEO Gaurav Wankhede, all echoed in their views that Maharashtra has always been a great contributor to this wonderful sport, and through this team, they want to showcase and highlight the tradition and talent of Maharashtra to the world and promote the sport and its players. As a parting quote, the owners appealed to the people of Maharashtra to lend their complete support, well wishes and prayers for success for their own team, the team of the people of Maharashtra, team Veer Marathas. Ranjeet Saksena also mentioned that they will be taking the team matches will be telecast LIVE through public screens in various parts of Maharashtra. His endeavour is to put Maharashtra on the global map.

About the Team Owners:

Ranjeet Saxena

(Co-Owner)

Mr.Saxena is the Founder & CEO of Ranjeet Genus Pvt Ltd. He is an eminent personality with diversified business interest and has over 2 decades of experience of managing multiple business domains.

In his 20 odd years of business experience, Mr.Saxena has worked in industries ranging from hospitality, telecommunications, electronics, the BPO sector & technology. He has great finesse be it in the business of people management or business management. Over the years, he has added a much larger portfolio of cities to his knowledge base and has explored markets in United States & India. Ranjeet had an ardent interest in Cricket since childhood, ensuing with the Olympics and Asian Games. A keen observer and a believer in new ideas with a conventional focus on wrestling and aims to get recognition for the endeavour Internationally by accomplishing assorted laurel/badge. Pro-wrestling-Season 3 is the first step for effectuating his assignment and is committed to taking it to next level. He is a catalyst for change, has always believed in taking up a role and imbibing expectations while defining the role with exuberance and creativity. Colleagues and business partners recognize him as a professional who leverages analytical skills along with business acumen to derive and execute solutions to resolve complex issues and exceeds mandates by driving innovative strategies for marketing, business development, product launch, process excellence and operational efficiency.

Vishwajeet Saxena

(Co-Owner)

Mr.Vishwajeet Saxena is a serial Entrepreneur & has exhilaration for technology-driven financial products that are changing the world financial ecosystem.

His cynosure is to reinforce the young athletes of the country and to bring laurels at an international level for the country. Me Saxena has been an avid crusader of sports in general and being the part of Veer Maratha is a step for the accomplishment of same.

Sameer Jain:

(Co-Owner)

Sameer Jain is an astute professional with two decades of International experience spanning the domains of investments, management consulting and business development. Mr Jain has managed vast business and IT portfolios, cross continent teams in assorted fields. Also a renowned Leadership Coach and Mentor for consulting professionals across the globe. With management skills, an inherent understanding of the human mind vis a vis business and people skills Mr Sameer Jain is a name to reckon with.

He has a vehemence for Martial Art and follows cricket, his endeavor is to promote sports and is very excited to be a part of sports start-up and is eagerly looking forward to the long exhilarating journey ahead, as the team conquers milestones, one at a time.. He is focusing on the win and making a social impact ensuring Global Presence. Sameer savors working with an early-stage organization, thus thriving on taking calculated risks and bringing ideas in a start-up’s. Keen & sharp business acumen, a people’s person, and above all a sportsman at the core of it all sums up Mr Sameer Jain in a nutshell.

Ravi Jain

(Co-Owner)

Ravi Jain is an acknowledged entrepreneur and running a Hardware Company-IT in New Delhi for more than 20 years. He has been a frolic cricketer for touch 25 years, and having aspiration to provide assistance to competent players ensuring to get appreciation internationally. As a sports person though he is not eloquent, though he is distinguished by rational & earnestness presence. His strength lies in the innate foresight of honest and good talent. He invests well expecting nothing other that the best of the best. Given his level headed approach, the passion driving him in this project and the global experience Mr Ravi Jain has of the market trends in general, it’s safe to say this is one more venture of Mr Jains which is on its way to stupendous success

Gaurav Wankhede:

(CEO)

Mr.Wankhede has over 16 years of experience in Senior Management, he is Director in one of the world’s leading medical outsourcing company and also has to his credit Global industry exposure and consulting experience in Health, Defence, IT Projects and PMO & Hospitality sectors across Australasia. An avid sportsperson, he has played for the Royal Australian Air Force Cricket Team, he is passionate about sports and inclined to endorse Wrestling. He is intending to applaud the wrestlers of Maharashtra reign and bolster them with best training practices. He sees a perfect synergy with his ownership of the team given his passion for sports, love for wrestling and his core belief of the great sporting talent tucked away in the various parts of India. With idols like Dhyanchand & MS Dhoni it’s no surprise he has firm belief about there being lan Olympic Gold Medalist from India very soon in the wrestling arena and he would be delighted if Veer Marathas can be part of that dream!