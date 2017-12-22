Ahead of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 that is scheduled to start from 9th January 2018, PWL Bollywood Fashion Show was organized as an ode to Bollywood sports movies that help in growing the sporting landscape.

Pro Wrestling League is an initiative of ProSportify in association with Wrestling Federation of India

In an exclusively designed Bollywood Fashion Show organized in Delhi today ahead of PWL Season 3, top Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis, Marwa Amri, Sakshi Malik along with CWG medalist Tayla Ford, Geeta Phogat and U23 World Champion Bajrang Punia walks the ramp on Bollywood beats. While Geeta Phogat grooved on the beats of Dangal as the showstopper, Olympic & World Champion Helen Maroulis danced on Deewani Mastani followed by other Indian and International stars.

Ahead of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 that is scheduled to start from 9th January 2018, PWL Bollywood Fashion Show was organized as an ode to Bollywood sports movies that help in growing the sporting landscape.

Gracing the ramp with musical moves, Olympic & World Champion Helen Maroulis added, “I am glad to be a part of Pro Wrestling League. It is very famous worldwide and it gives the much-needed platform to the players. I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of Season 3”. Excited on the beats of Desi Girl, Olympic Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik added, “I have never experienced such thing in life ever. PWL is certainly the best platform for all the wrestlers as it is not only about wrestling but other activities that it engages”.

While the ramp remained studded with many star wrestlers, wrestlers Rahul & Sarita Mann, Geeta & Pawan and Sakshi & Satyavrat made the perfect pair while Phogat sisters Vinesh & Ritu upbeat the environment with their ‘Dhakad’ performance.

Pro Wrestling League is an initiative of ProSportify in association with Wrestling Federation of India. Ahead of PWL 3 auctions, a Bollywood Fashion Show helped the player to cherish and enjoy sportily with Pro Wrestling League.