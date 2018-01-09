The Pro Wrestling League season 3 will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD. The likes of double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Rio Olympic bronze winner Sakshi Malik and Dangal fame Geeta Phogat will be seen in action or their respective teams in the star-studded league.

The Pro Wrestling League 2018 will be the third successive season of the biggest wrestling league in the country and is expected to be a mega affair full of action. The competition which gets underway today will feature over twenty Olympic and World championship medallists. Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will be leading the charge of the Delhi Sultans and his team will face Mumbai Maharathi in the opening match of the PWL season three. Sakshi Malik will be the spotlight contestant to hit the mat in the Mumbai colours.

The likes of Geeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat and Olympic champion Marwa Amri form the star-studded line-up of the PWL this season. The league which is set to mark its third successful edition promises to provide a bigger and better combat sports experience to fans. The league for the first time will be showcasing the Greco Roman bouts and will have six Indian city-based franchises compete against each other. The league will bring 18-days of action packed wrestling battles between: Delhi Sultans, Mumbai Maharathi, Veer Marathas, Haryana Hammers, NCR Pyunjab Royals and UP Dangal.

Here is everything you need to know about catching the live action from the Pro Wrestling Season three:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League get underway?

The Pro wrestling League will start from January 9 and run till January 26, 2018. All the league games and the knock -out encounters will be played at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time will the Pro League start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live on each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The match toss will take place at 6:50 and action will begin from 7:00 pm every day.

Here’s the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2018 full schedule/time table:

9th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Mumbai Maharathi at 5:00 PM

10th Jan

Veer Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

11th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

12th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

13th Jan

UP Dangal vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

14th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

15th Jan

Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

16th Jan

Haryana Hammers vs NCR Punjab Royals at 6:00 PM

17th Jan

Mumbai Maharathi vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

18th Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Delhi Sultans at 6:00 PM

19th Jan

Veer Marathas vs UP Dangal at 6:00 PM

20th Jan

Mumbai Marathas vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

21st Jan

Delhi Sultans vs Veer Marathas at 6:00 PM

22nd Jan

NCR Punjab Royals vs Mumbai Maharathi at 6:00 PM

23rd Jan

UP Dangal vs Haryana Hammers at 6:00 PM

Earlier Sushil Kumar created history in the PWL auctions by becoming the most expensive player in the history of the PWL. Two-time Olympic medal winner bagged the highest bid to become the costliest player in the Pro Wrestling League season 3 auction. Delhi Sultans bagged him for Rs 55 lakh to get him into the team. On the other side, in foreign players, Georgia’s Petrosivili Geno was bagged for a whopping Rs 50 lakh by Punjab Royals. In Indian Players, the second highest bid was for Vinesh Phogat, who was sold for Rs 40 lakh to UP Dangal followed by Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia at Rs 39 lakh, Rs 28 lakh, Rs 25 lakh respectively.