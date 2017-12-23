Indian wrestling star Sushil will be making his debut in 74kg weight category the upcoming action-packed third season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL). With the inclusions of other international and National champions, Sushil Kumar has officially signed as the first player for the third season of Pro Wrestling League. Alongside the Indian wrestler is Olympic Gold Medalist & World Champion Helen Maroulis from the United States of America.

The upcoming action-packed third season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will kickstart in the first week of January next year. With the addition of the new Olympic style Greco Roman Wrestling, the third season is expected to reach new heights with the Indian wrestlers by giving them an opportunity to headline main events with other talented wrestlers which are prominent faces worldwide. The third season of PWL will be headlined by double Olympic medalist and Indian Wrestling star Sushil Kumar. “Greco Roman style of Wrestling was introduced in first Summer Olympics of 1896 and India has a rich past at the International level with first significant performance (Gold medal) at 1962, Jakarta Asian Games.” Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Wrestling Federation of India president was quoted as saying earlier.

Here are the highlights from the auction of Pro Wrestling league Season 3:

2017 National Championship Bronze medalist Satender Malik, under 125KG male category has been acquired by Mumbai Maharathi at the base price of Rs 5 lakh.

With a base price of Rs 5 lakh, 2016 National Championship Silver medalist Hitender, under 125KG male category has joined Delhi Sultans for Rs 11 lakh.

2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist Komeil Ghasemi, under 125KG male category from Iran has been acquired by UP Dangal for Rs 21 lakh.

2017 World Championship Bronze medalist Levan Berianidze, under 125KG male category from Armenia has joined Veer Marathas for Rs 22 lakh.

2017 World Championship Gold medalist Geno Petriashvili, under 125KG male category from Georgia, has been roped in by Punjab Royals for a whopping Rs 50 lakh!

2017 National Championship Gold medalist Sumit, under 125KG male category, has been acquired by Haryana Hammers for Rs 10 75 lakh.

2017 World Championship (U-23) Gold medalist Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque, under 76KG female category from France has been signed by Punjab Royals for Rs 18 lakh.

2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist Natalya Vorobieva, under 76KG female category from Russia will be seen in Veer Marathas colours in the upcoming season. The Russian wrestler has joined them for Rs 21 lakh.

2017 European Championship (U-23) Gold medalist Zsanett Nemeth, under 76KG female category has taken by UP Dangal for Rs 11 lakh.

2017 Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Pooja, under 76KG female category has joined Haryana Hammers for Rs 6 lakh.

World Championship Bronze medalist Alborov Aslan from Azerbaijan, under 92KG category and with a base price of Rs 18 lakh has been sold to Delhi Sultans.

African Championship Gold medalist, Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza, under 76KG female category from Egypt has been acquired by Delhi Sultans for Rs 10 lakh.

The 2017 Grand Prix of Paris Gold medalist Vescan Cynthia, following under 76KG female category has joined Mumbai Maharathi at her base price of Rs 6 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Roublejit Singh Rangi, under 92KG category and with a base price of Rs 6 lakh has been sold to Haryana Hammers.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Somveer, under 92KG category has been grabbed by UP Dangal for Rs 7 lakh.

World Championship Bronze medalist Georgi Ketoev, under 72KG category has joined Veer Marathas for Rs 14 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Mousam Khatri, under 92KG category has been acquired by Punjab Royals for Rs 12 lakh.

National Championship Gold medalist RituMalik, under 62KG category has been roped in by Veer Marathas for Rs 7 lakh.

, under 62KG category has been roped in by for Rs 7 lakh. After being sold to Delhi Sultans for a whopping Rs55 lakh and creating history in the PWL season 3, here is double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar‘s first reaction to NewsX.

National Championship Silver medalist Monia, under 62KG category, has been signed by Delhi Sultans for Rs 6 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist and Bollywood movie Dangal star Geeta Phogat, under 62KG category, has been grabbed by UP Dangal for Rs 28 lakh.

, under 62KG category, has been grabbed by for Rs 28 lakh. After being sold to Haryana Hammers for a whopping Rs 44 lakh, star wrestler and World Championship Gold medalist Helen Maroulis spoke exclusively to NewsX. Here’s what she had to say.

World Championship Silver medalist Khetik Tsabolov, goes for Rs 24.50 lakh to Haryana Hammers.

Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Veer Dev, under 74KG category, goes to Mumbai Maharathi for Rs 6.50 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Wrestler Sushil Kumar, under 74KG category, in the highest bidding of PWL history is clinched by Delhi Sultans for a gigantic sum of Rs 55 lakh.

National Championship Gold medalist Jitender, under 74KG male category, was signed by Punjab Royals for Rs 16.50 lakh.

, under 74KG male category, was signed by for Rs 16.50 lakh. World Championship Gold medalist Haji Aliyev from Azerbaijan of 65 kg will be seen in Delhi Sultans colours for Rs 23 lakh.

European Championship Gold medalist Bekbulatov Ilyas from Russia of the 65 kg category has joined forces with PunjabRoyals for Rs 34 lakh.

China’s Sun Yanan, 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medalist has been acquired by Haryana Hammers for Rs 22.50 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Silver medalist NirmalaDevi has joined PunjabRoyals for Rs 6 lakh 48.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat has been signed by Up Dangal for a whopping Rs 40 lakh 48.

Here’s how the action unfolded during the auctioning of the third season of the Pro Wrestling league (PWL) for 57kg category:

The auction of the third season of the Pro Wrestling league (PWL) kickstarted with the signing of Rahul Aware for Rs 16.50 lakh. Aware was acquired by UP Dangal.

With the base price of Rs 21 lakh, Iran’s Hassan Rahimi Sabzali was sold to Haryana Hammers for Rs 46 lakh, Rahimi famously clinched the Bronze medal in 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 2017 National Championship Gold medalist Utkarsh Kale was acquired by Punjab Royals for a sizable price-tag of Rs 9.50 lakh.

It took Rs 19 lakh for Delhi Sultans in order to get the services of 2017 Asian Indoor Games Bronze medalist Sandeep Tomar which was the 4th player to get auctioned.

Next was 2017 National Championship Silver medalist Sharvan, who was sold to Veer Marathas for a whopping Rs 22 lakh.

Making their entry in the bidding fest, Mumbai Maharathi signed 2017 World Championship Bronze medalist Yatsenko Andrey from Ukraine for the hefty price tag which was around 18 lakh.

China’s Sun Yanan was sold to Haryana Hammers for Rs 22.50 lakh. Yanam made headlines when the Chinese wrestler won awarded Bronze in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

India’s promising prospect and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Ritu Phogat was taken by 3rd season’s newbies Veer Marathas for 20 lakhs in the 50KG female category.

Next in line was another Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat who joined UP Dangal for a whopping Rs 40 lakh.

Mumbai Maharathi roped in another recruit by signing Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Seema for sizable 10.50 Lakh.

Punjab Royals bagged the services of Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Nirmala Devi for Rs 6 lakh.

World Championship Silver medalist Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye, under 57KG category was grabbed by Mumbai Maharathi for a whopping Rs 35 lakh.

World Championship Silver medalist Marva Amri, under 57KG category joined Veer Marathas for Rs 25 lakh.

The blockbuster signing of the evening emerged when star wrestler and World Championship Gold medalist Helen Maroulis, under 57KG category was taken by Haryana Hammers for Rs 44 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Pooja Dhanda, under 57KG category joined Punjab Royals for Rs 10 lakh.

Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Sangeeta Phogat, under 57KG category, was grabbed by Delhi Sultans for Rs 6.25 lakh.