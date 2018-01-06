Double Olympian and pride of India in the wrestling world wrestler Sushil Kumar in an exclusive conversation with NewsX asserted that he wants to remain focused on wrestling and bringing more medals home for India. The 34-year-old added that his next goal is representing India in 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Along with that the 2012 Silver medallist at the London Olympics also shared his views on other controversies and his biopic in Bollywood.

While the countdown before the third season of the Pro Wrestling League is about to come to an end, double Olympian Sushil Kumar shared his views on various aspects from having a Bollywood biopic to his stand on various controversies and playing sports with Pakistan. The Indian wrestler who was recently involved in an appalling brawl with rival wrestler Praveen Rana believes that such heated up incidents should not happen in sports. “I strongly believe that such things should not happen sports should be played with sportsman spirit,” Sushil Kumar was quoted as saying.

“Fight gets over after 6 minutes and we leave things on the mat itself’’ Sushil added. Speaking about the controversy between him and wrestler Narsingh Yadav on representing India in the 74kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sushil said he considers Narsingh Yadav as his younger brother and someone weaved a conspiracy against him. “Narsingh Yadav is like my younger brother, I still think if trials would have happened before Rio 2016 that would have been fair selection,” Sushil Kumar said. “Someone has done conspiracy against Narsingh,” he added.

When asked about his take on the walkover controversy, Sushil said “I was ready to play but they decided to give me walkover, I think that was their respect towards me but one should not give up without even giving a fight”. The 34-year-old wrestler feels that sports should have no boundaries and further added that sports is the only way to bring nations together. “Sports should have no boundaries, I always think sports is only way to bring nations together,” Sushil said on playing sporting events against Pakistan.

The 2012 silver medallist of London Olympics also revealed that he had received many offers from the Bollywood fraternity for a biopic but the wrestler wants to stay dedicated to wrestling so that he can make India proud at international events. Eyeing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Sushil Kumar said that he is determined to bring home another medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics, which is his next goal. “I have not given up my next goal is Tokyo 2020’’ Sushil reckoned.

Sharing his key of success Sushil Kumar said he believes in hard work and prefers playing with a free mind without taking any pressure. “Tell me one wrestler who has Olympic medals and still competes in trials with young Wrestlers but I think game is a game we should not think of Junior or Senior, I believe in hardwork” Sushil continued. “’These days Coaches have bigger responsibility then Wrestlers to take care of diet, training and to prepare Wrestlers against the opponent by watching videos and start preparing strategy” he added.

The Double Olympian was recently picked up with the highest price tag in the history of PWL. During the PWL 3 Auctions he was bought at a whopping amount of Rs. 55 lacs by the Delhi Sultans. The wrestler expressed his gratitude towards Kartikeya Sharma the founder and promoter of PWL for creating a platform for Indian wrestlers where they can make a name for themselves and can compete with some of the best in the business. “I thank Kartikeya Sharma for making this League reality as it gives huge experience and also a platform to fight against greatest Wrestlers from around the world in front of home crowd’’ Sushil said. “I thank the owners of Delhi Sultans who picked me in the team, I want to tell them that I will stand by their expectations and try to win the league for them” he concluded.