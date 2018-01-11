Defending champions Punjab Royals will be a completely overhauled team when they take on arch-rivals UP Dangal on Thursday. Expectations would be high from team Capt. Vinesh Phogat (50 kgs) in the 74 kgs category. Other players in UP Dangal include Bajrang Punia (65 Kgs), Jamaladdin Magomedov (125 Kgs) and Geeta Phogat (62 Kgs) can give some match-winning performances in the entire tournament.

“We will fully utilise the weakness of UP Dangal to our benefits and we believe in our players that they will ensure victories during the entire tournament,” Co-owner of Punjab Royal Dharampal Rathi said

On Thursday when defending champions Punjab Royals face arch-rivals UP Dangal, they will be a completely overhauled team. Experts believe that this team has got some of the best and most dominating players in the league and can create a roadblock for their competitors. It is also believed that this PWL competition will test the players to their optimum limits. Expectations would be high from team Capt. Vinesh Phogat (50 kgs) in the 74 kgs category, Abdurakhmonov Bekzod (74 Kgs), Rahul Aware (57 Kgs), Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (57 kgs), Zsanett Nemeth (76 kgs). On the contrary, all eyes would be on Bekbulatov Ilyas (65 Kgs), Mausam Khatri (92 Kgs), Geno Petriashvili (125 Kgs) and Grigorjeva Anastasija (62 Kgs).

Other players in UP Dangal include Bajrang Punia (65 Kgs), Jamaladdin Magomedov (125 Kgs) and Geeta Phogat (62 Kgs) can give some match-winning performances in the entire tournament. The biggest match of Day 3 would be between Geno Petrishvili (NCR Punjab Royals) and Jamaladdin Magomedov (UP Dangal) ánd Ilyas Bekbulatov (NCR Punjab Royals) and Bajrag Punia (UP Dangal). In the same way, super heavyweight Zsanett Nemeth would take on Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque in a high combat battle. The toss too would play a crucial role in this match.

According to the co-owner of Punjab Royal, Dharampal Rathi, “We will fully utilise the weakness of UP Dangal to our benefits and we believe in our players that they will ensure victories during the entire tournament”. According to UP Dangal owner Sunny Katyal, “My team has come way ahead of its initial difficulties. The main strength of our team are our most experienced players and we have invested a huge amount of money on our Indian players as these players are the future of our country and we will definitely raise the bar of professional wrestling in our country.”