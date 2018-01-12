PSG forward Neymar has held talks with his agents and asked them to make the Real Madrid move happen. Reports suggest his move to the Los Blancos is imminent but Madrid will have to fork out a fee close to £357 million if they have to convince PSG to let go of their main man.

Real Madrid are preparing to bring Neymar back to Spain in a sensational move that will shatter his own transfer record. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez had earlier expressed his desire to sign the Brazilian who remains one of the hottest attacking prospects in world football. The Paris Saint Germain main man moved to France for a whopping £198m at the end of last season seeking a fresh challenge and a more convincing role at a club. Latest reports suggest that a move to the European champions at the end of the current season is likely to happen.

The move is not at all a surprising one after what Perez had said, about Neymar just a few months back when Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his record fifth Ballon d’Or piping eternal rival Lionel Messi to equal the record of the Barcelona talisman. “Being in Madrid would make it easier to win the Ballon d’Or. Madrid is a club that gives a big player everything they need to do so, everyone knows I wanted to sign him, Perez had said addressing Neymar’s desire of winning the prestigious prize. The comments came after Neymar finished third in the Ballon d’Or race behind Messi and Ronaldo.

According to a report by Spanish newspaper Marca, the most expensive footballer on earth is the Galactico ‘most craved’ for by club president Florentino Perez. Neymar too is keen on making the switch, but his cost will be an earth-shattering £357m. The reports surface less than six months after Neymar’s move to PSG. However, the move if goes through won’t go down well with the Barca fans who still admire the Brazilian ace for his significant contributions to the club. Neymar won two La Liga, three Copa del Rey and one Champions League title during his illustrious stint with Barca. He has now found new strike partners in Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani alongside whom he has formed a daunting attacking force capable of terrorizing any defence across Europe.

The report suggests that Neymar’s camp has been signalling the move for quite a while as Neymar sees Bernabeu as one of his favourite destinations. Real Madrid are also rearing to go big in January after not have made any big signing since roping James Rodriguez in 2014. The Madrid outfit is currently placed fourth in the La Liga table, trailing 15 points behind leaders Barcelona. Their title defence in Spain is likely over after a shambolic run in the competition while chances in Europe are not decent either with PSG lined-up in the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Perez wants to make a statement by signing some of the best players in coming days and assure fans that the club is not going to give up anytime soon. Not just Neymar, Real Madrid have lined up bids for record breaker Harry Kane, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard among others. As NewsX had earlier reported, a move in summer 2019 is likely to happen with Neymar returning back to Spain in Real whites.