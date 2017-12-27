Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe said Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was a hero from his childhood and he felt amazed when he met the Portugues captain during his visit to Valdebebas. "I admired him when I was younger, but that ended. Now I go to the Bernabeu to play and to win,” Mbappe added. PSG will face Real Madrid in this season UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase.

French sensation and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe said Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo used to be his idol but things have changed now and rightly no one can blame him for that. The 19-year old has become a household name in the world of football at a time where his current side PSG is destined to face UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid. The much-awaited clash for neutral football fanatics might’ve come as a treat but the encounter guarantees heartbreak for either one of the household names in Europe.

PSG were awarded the most talked about the clash of this season’s Champions League after topping the Group which had German giants Bayern Munich, Celtic and RSC Anderlecht. While it was Madrid’s slumping form which paved the way for Zinedine Zidane’s side to be paired with Paris club in the last 16 of the prestigious championship. Speaking about the uphill task of facing the reigning European champions who created history by winning the UEFA Champions League back to back, Mbappe said he is excited for the challenge where he will be laying against his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe also called French great and former FIFA World Cup winner for his national side Zinedine Zidane an icon.

“He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by Marca. The 19-year old Frenchman said he is a competitive player and he doesn’t matter whether he is aligned with his childhood hero and nations’ icon. “But I am a competitor and a person who is very competitive and all I want to do is win, win, win. So it doesn’t really matter who is in front of us, we want to win,” Mbappe was quoted as saying. “I admired him when I was younger, but that ended. Now I go to the Bernabeu to play and to win,” Mbappe added.