India’s Olympic 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu lost to Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in a pulsating women’s singles final of the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.

Fourth seed Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against the Olympic 2016 bronze medallist Okuhara in a gruelling match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

It was Sindhu’s third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sindhu on winning the silver medal at the Badminton tournament. The Prime Minister took to his twitter account and said, “Well played PV Sindhu! We are proud of your game at the BWC finals. Congratulations.”

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the silver medallist.