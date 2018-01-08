As the star-studded line-up of Veer Marathas will get into action against last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers on Wednesday evening, WWE wrestler the Great Khali said the Marathas are a very balanced side and he knows that they are going to make a huge impression in the third season of the wrestling League.

On the eve of the third edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), featuring over 20 Olympic and World Championship medallists, new entrants Veer Marathas declared their goal for the season here on Monday — the coveted trophy. The Marathas will be spearheaded by three-time bronze medallist and current silver medal holder from the World Championships Vasilisa Marzaliuk, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Marwa Amri and India’s own 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship silver medalist Parveen Rana. The star-studded line-up, will get into action against last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers on Wednesday evening.

“We might be new to the League but we have a very strong lineup, with players like Marzaliuk, Amri and others who can take on and defeat the world’s best,” owner of Veer Marathas Ranjit Saxena said at a press conference. “We are really excited to be a part of the League and will hope to give our best on the mat, and we wish PWL reaches greater heights as each year passes by,” he added. India’s very own Parveen Rana also declared that he was preparing arduously for the most-awaited bout of PWL against India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. “I went through the videos of my last bouts with him and have made some plans. I have been working on a few areas so that I can come back stronger against him,” the 23-year-old explained, looking confident.

“But it is not just Sushil that I’ll be fighting against in this League. There are a number of world champions and other Olympic medalists too. So I’m preparing accordingly and hopefully I can deliver for my team and get the desired results,” he added.

Another Indian wrestling stalwart Ritu Phogat, who featured for Jaipur Ninjas in the previous edition, also expressed her eagerness to get on the blue mat and come out on the winning side. “This year is very important for us,” she said, referring to the series of big tournaments lined up this year. “We will be fighting against World Champions and Olympic medalists in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) and that will help us in the upcoming tournaments,” she said.

The press conference had an added attraction in the form of former World Wrestling Entertainment champion, the Great Khali. The towering giant was visibly pleased to be on the Maratha bandwagon and said that they would do very well in the League. “They have a very balanced side and I know that they are going to make a huge impression in the League. I am going to follow their performances very closely,” he said. The Veer Marathas take on the Haryana Hammers in their first tie on January 10.