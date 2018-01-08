With the PWL Season 3 just around the corner, wrestling fans can't wait to see their favourite players grapple each other out. The likes of Sushil Kumar and Soslan Ramonov are all set to entertain their fans with their quick as lightening moves on the mat. India's double Olympian Sushil Kumar created PWL history after he was acquired by the Delhi Sultans for a whopping Rs 55 lakh.

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 (PWL 3) is all set to create a buzz on its very first match between the Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi on January 9. The comeback of Sushil Kumar (74kg), the first Indian to win a world title of world wrestling champions held in Russia in 2010 will be eagerly followed by his fans. He became the most highlighted and costly player of the league this season, being acquired by the Delhi Sultans for a record-breaking 55 lakh. He is accompanied by other great players of the team whereas Mumbai Maharathi is also ready with its Olympics gold medallist Soslan Ramonov (65 kg) from Russia acquired for 38 lakh. He is one of the highlighted players of the team after Sakshi Malik. The Mumbai Maharathi has tried to form one of the strongest teams of the league by acquiring these star wrestlers.

Delhi Sultans of the Pro Wrestling League which belongs to Delhi is owned by the GMR Group. The PWL Delhi team was earlier called Dilli Veer and was later christened Delhi Sultans. There are many talented wrestlers in the team. Sushil Kumar competed in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won gold. Recently he was crowned the national champion in the 74 kg category. Sushil kumar is currently employed with the Indian Railways as an assistant commercial manager and is now all set to battle in the very first match of PWL Season 3 representing the Delhi Sultans.

The fans are waiting with bated breath and as expected it will be a very riveting match for the Delhi fans to see its team playing in the Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi and cheering for their favourite wrestlers in the Season’s first match.