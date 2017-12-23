Amid the undergoing intense bidding session here in the national capital, India's pride and double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been picked up with the highest amount ever in the history of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 (PWL 3) Auctions at a whopping amount of Rs 55 lacs. After acquiring the services of the Indian wrestler, The Delhi team said that they are honoured to have Sushil as part of their team. "We are currently bidding for the best players and are certain of making it as the best team,” the Delhi Sultans added.

Ahead of Pro Wrestling League Season 3, players are undergoing intense bidding session here in Delhi today at PWL 3 Auction. While players are currently going under the hammer to find their place amidst six different teams of PWL 3, double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar gets picked up with the highest amount ever in the history of PWL 3 Auctions at a whopping amount of Rs. 55 lacs. Amidst an intense bidding session, Olympic Champion who is all set to bang the mats followed by his continuous winning streak at the recent National Championship and Commonwealth Championship has again come into headlines whilst breaking the record by being sold to team Delhi Sultans for a whopping amount of Rs. 55 lacs.

On bagging the most prestigious player in the history of Indian wrestling, Team Delhi added, “We are honored to have Sushil as part of our team. We are currently bidding for the best players and are certain of making it as the best team”. Pro Wreslting League is the richest and biggest wrestling league that offers a whopping amount to Indian and international wrestlers. Slated to kickstart from 9th January 2018, PWL’s auction is currently under process routing ways for teams to bag best players and form a powerful team to battle it out.

The legendary Indian wrestling star Sushil will be making his debut in 74kg weight category this season. With the inclusions of other international and National champions, Sushil Kumar has officially signed as the first player for the third season of Pro Wrestling League. After being sold to Delhi Sultans for a whopping Rs55 lakh and creating history in the PWL season 3, here is double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar’s first reaction to NewsX.