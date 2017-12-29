Rafael Nadal is taking more than usual to shake off the fatigue from last year's grueling run of games and has decided to withdraw his participation from the ATP Tournament in Brisbane that is to begin from December 31. The Spaniard later said that he will make his comeback in the Australian Open though.

After pulling out of the final two tournaments of 2017 season – Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals – Rafael Nadal has withdrawn his participation from next week’s ATP Tournament in Brisbane, Australia due to an ongoing knee injury. It will be a big blow to the tournament which is shunned by Kei Nishikori as well. But the Spaniard has said that he looks forward to participating in the Australian Open which begins from mid-January.

Rafael Nadal took to his Twitter handle to announce his withdrawal from Brisbane tournament saying, “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation. I had a great time there and it was a great start to the month I spent in Australia.”

I had a great time there and it was a great start to the month I spent in Australia — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 27, 2017

But he later added by tweeting, “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.” Nadal has won the Australian Open in 2009 and has reached the final showdown of the tournament three times in 2012, 2014 and 2017.

The 31-year-old tennis legend completed the year 2017 at the summit of the world rankings for the fourth time in his career. He won six titles including two Grand Slams last year and apparently, he is taking more than usual time to shake off the fatigue in order to start the new year with a bang.