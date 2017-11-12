Ravichandran Ashwin won hearts of several fans with some heroics off the field, his quick response to a strenuous cricket quiz question on twitter left everyone stunned. Ashwin named the 4 other Indian cricketers who share the record of winning the man of the match awards on their debut.

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the sharpest cricketing minds, current plying trade in the Indian cricket team. The wrist spin magician has made a name for himself with his remarkable skills. He is equally brilliant both on and off the field. The off-spinner was right on spot when a fan posted a cricket question which could have given a run for money to several cricketers and fans. Ashwin is one of the 5 Indian cricketers who have the honour of being awarded the man of the match prize on their debut, and he very well remembers who the other 4 players are.

Ashwin was right at it when a Twitter user posted, a question asking who are the other 4 cricketers apart from Ashwin, who have won the man of the match award in their debut games? The cricketer accurately answered the query and left everyone stunned with his swift reply. Ashwin’s shrewd brain was at the display, but this time not against a batsman. Twitter account ‘Srini Mama’ named after IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan, put up a question on Twitter on November 9, “On this day in 2011, @ashwinravi99 became only the third Indian cricketer to win MOM on Test debut. As of today, 5 Indians have won MOM on debut. Who are the other four, Ash apart?”

On this day in 2011, @ashwinravi99 became only the third Indian cricketer to win MOM on Test debut. As of today, 5 Indians have won MOM on debut. Who are the other four, Ash apart? #MamaAsks — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) November 9, 2017

Ashwin replied in about 12 minutes with all other 4 names — Rohit Sharma, RP Singh, Pravin Amre and Shikhar Dhawan. Amazed by Ashwin’s quick response, the Twitter user replied, “#KnowledgeableChennaiBoy gets it spot on. As a cricketer, you are not supposed to remember all these!.”

Rohit, RP, Pravin Amre, Shikhar, — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 9, 2017

#KnowledgeableChennaiBoy gets it spot on. As a cricketer, you are not supposed to remember all these! 😂 — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) November 9, 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin, has been picked up in the Test squad against Sri Lanka, after being neglected for two successive series against Australia and New Zealand. Ashwin in the time played a significant amount of English County cricket for the Worcestershire cricket club. He will reunite with Jadeja to lead the Indian spin attack against Sri Lanka. The first Test of the 3-match series starts from November 16.