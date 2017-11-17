Former Australian captain who had guided reigning champions Mumbai Indian to the IPL title in 2015 can return to the T20 league as the coach of Delhi Daredevils. Ponting's presence in the dressing room might change the fortunes of the Delhi based outfit

Veteran Australian batsman Ricky Ponting after mentoring Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians for two seasons could soon be changing colours as he is reportedly going to take up a coaching job with Delhi based outfit Delhi Daredevils. The Paddy Upton coached side have so failed to create an impact in the premier T20 league for quite a while now. A change in the dressing room might just be the trick which can revive the team and get them ready for the upcoming season of the IPL.

As per a TOI report, Ricky Ponting is on the radar of the Delhi Daredevils and sources close to the team administration believe the deal could soon materialise. Returning side Rajasthan Royals are also said to be hunting for an established name who can take charge of the IPL franchise, and Ponting might favour the former Australian Shane Warne led franchise as well. “Ponting is most likely to be signed up by the Daredevils as their next coach. However, apart from the Daredevils, he’s also being wooed by the Rajasthan Royals,” TOI quoted a close source.

One of Australia’s most successful captains, Ricky Ponting was an epitome of remarkable leadership who led Australia to two World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007. Regarded as a complete cricketer the Australian graced the mentorship role at Mumbai Indians after retiring from all forms of cricket and led them to a title in 2015. He was replaced by Sri Lankan former captain Mahela Jayawardene in 2017 at the helm of affairs.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that former pacer TA Sekar who recently stepped down as the director of Delhi Daredevils is expected to start new innings with Mumbai Indians. This switch of sides for the two cricket veterans can be of great choice for the two teams as well. While Ponting would get to gel with a lot of great Indian youngsters in Delhi Daredevils, Sekar would have a great time pressing his inputs to the likes of Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and Harbhajan Singh.