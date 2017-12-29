Tennis superstar Roger Federer is in Australia gearing up to take the court in his first tournament of the upcoming year at the Hopman Cup. The Swiss ace was seen relaxing with some adorable quokkas of the Rottnest Island in Perth ahead of the tournament. He posted a selfie with the world's happiest animal which has since gone viral on the internet.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer spent some quality time with the world’s happiest animal in Australia. The 36-year-old Swiss ace is currently preparing for the Hopman Cup which will get underway in January in Perth. The photos of Federer chilling with some quokkas ahead of the tournament have gone viral on the internet and the fans of the modern day legend cannot stop talking about the adorable pictures. Federer was on a 14-day family holiday in the Maldives and will take the court in his first tournament of his illustrious 20th year in the Professional circuit.

The Swiss legend landed in Perth on Wednesday midnight and took a tour of the Rottnest Island in Perth on Thursday where he caught up with some of the cutest quokkas. These blissful creatures are considered the happiest animals on the planet and are a native to the Rottnest Island in Australia. A quokka is about the size of a domestic cat are found only around Perth and Bald Island near Albany and in isolated scattered populations in the forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. Roger Federer’s selfie with the quokka is being loved and shared by sports fans around the world.

“Meet my new furry friend. So happy to be back down under #HappyQuokka@westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWA,” he captioned the internet winning selfie.

So happy to be back down under 🙃#HappyQuokka @westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWA pic.twitter.com/YvgdMCs13u — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 28, 2017

Roger Federer and a quokka. Honestly, it's a little too much. pic.twitter.com/72xVIGpELy — jt (@absurdities) December 29, 2017

A Guardian writer also shared the selfie-taking picture of the tennis master and said, “here’s more love in this picture of Roger Federer taking a selfie with a quokka than in about 80% of my past relationships.”

There’s more love in this picture of Roger Federer taking a selfie with a quokka than in about 80% of my past relationships pic.twitter.com/vZuWAHHf2p — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 29, 2017

The eight-times Wimbledon crown holder will expect to start off the coming year on a winning note in the Hopman Cup where he has tasted immense success before. However, he is not expecting the year to be as grand as 2017 where he scaled unprecedented heights. “Expectations are higher now but I try to remind myself: ‘Just don’t think it’s normal and realistic to aim for the same things I did this year in 2017’,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“It’s hard to imagine that I’ll play as good as I did last year. This season has just been magical. I’ve got to try and keep it cool. Try my best and see what happens, but the preparation’s been good so far. We’ll see how things go, he added.