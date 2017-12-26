Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't be separated much in terms of scoring runs consistently this year, both the batsmen have been equally magnificent for the Indian team but according to former chief selector Sandeep Patil, Rohit is a better limited-overs batsman than Virat. He favoured the vice-captain over the Indian skipper for his record-breaking return from injury this season.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unarguably two of India’s best batsmen in the current setup. Both the right-handers have been phenomenal throughout 2017, ending the year on a high. The ODI captain and Vice-captain will now be looking forward to steering their team 10th straight series win against South Africa. Ahead of the tour, the debate over who is Virat’s genuine competitor in world cricket in terms of batting skills has popped up and former chief selector has opined on the debate. His choice is certainly not going to go down with Virat’s fans. Patil believes that not Steve Smith, Joe Root or Kane Williamson but Rohit Sharma is the one who holds an edge over the current Indian skipper.

Patil said that Virat is one of the finest batsmen of the era but Rohit Sharma is better at least in limited-overs cricket. “Virat Kohli fans might not like it but I have to say Rohit Sharma is currently the better batsman,” Patil was quoted as saying by ABP news. In the recently concluded Sri Lanka series Rohit Sharma took over the leadership responsibilities in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and led India to a grand triumph in the ODI and the T20 series. The Mumbai batsman not only proved his mettle as team’s captain but also posted another double century in the ODIs and helped India bounce back in the 2nd ODI after losing the first one. He then blasted a 35 ball hundred in the 2nd T20 to equal David Miller’s record of the fastest T20 ton and helped India clinch the T20 series.

Hailing Rohit Sharma for his heroics with the bat, Patil compared him with Virat and favoured him over the Delhi batsman who has had a stellar year. “Virat is definitely a great batsman, no doubt about it. He is India’s best Test batsman but when it comes to limited overs cricket, Rohit is ahead of him,” said Patil. He also predicted that Virat will be on top of his game once again in the upcoming South Africa series and reckoned that despite the two batsmen being on the same level in terms of scoring runs, Rohit has been fantastic in coming out of injury.

“I’m sure Virat’s going to come back from the break and score lots of runs in South Africa but when we talk about limited-overs cricket this year, Rohit has been unbelievable. People may say he has played more matches against Sri Lanka but so has Virat. Whether he is playing only as a batsman or as captain Rohit has proved he is best at the moment,” Patil reckoned.

What do stats say:

The stats clearly indicate that Virat Kohli has been a better batsman than Rohit Sharma across formats. He leads the ODI run scoring charts and is also placed ahead of Rohit in both T20s and Tests. West Indies’ Edward Lewis (357) is the top scorer in International T20 games this year, Steve Smith (1192) leads the table of most runs in Tests while Virat Kohli (1460) has the maximum ODI runs.