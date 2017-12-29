Indian cricket team hit the South African shores earlier today and Rohit Sharma took time out to explore the beautiful city of Cape Town with wife Ritika Sajdeh. The vice-captain posted a picture from the day out which has now gone viral on social media and is being loved by the fans of the cricketers.

Virat Kohli led team India flew off to South Africa on Wednesday night where they will be kicking off the 2018 season against a stern Proteas side. The all-important series will square off from January 5 in Cape Town where team India will begin the practice from Saturday. Ahead of the gruelling series, Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying a day out in the beautiful South African capital with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit’s better half has been one of his continuous supporters during his highs and lows and was seen embracing an emotional moment recently when the Mumbai batsman achieved the milestone of blasting the most number of ODI double centuries in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.

Rohit took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Ritika as the couple looked in a jolly mood to welcome the New Year. Earlier Rohit had gifted Ritika a special double century in Mohali by scaling his record 3td ODI double ton. Rohit and Ritika are both donning superb sunglasses as they pose for a selfie. Along with Ritika, Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Dhawan has also travelled with the team to the African continent where India will look to register its maiden victory when they lock horns with the hosts.

Here is the picture shared by Rohit Sharma on Instagram, “in beautiful Cape Town,” he captioned the post. The picture was flooded with likes and comments just minutes after being shared.

In beautiful Cape Town 😍 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:14am PST

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan had to reach Cape Town alone as his family were denied to board the connecting flight from Dubai. The opener took to Twitter to slam Emirates airline for their unprofessional behaviour and questioned why weren’t they informed of such a situation while boarding the flight from Mumbai. He also pointed out an Emirates employee who behaved rudely without any reason.

“Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment,” the cricketer wrote in a tweet.

“They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the Emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” he wrote in the second tweet.

India is scheduled to play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa with the first Test beginning on January 5 in Cape Town. The much-awaited series is expected to be one of the toughest tests for the Indian team which has been on a rampant winning run throughout 2017. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look forward to continuing their purple patch in the crucial tour. However, Dhawan’s selection for the first Test lies in a fix after he picked up picking up an ankle injury on Wednesday.