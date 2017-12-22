India vs Sri Lanka: Social media went into a frenzy the moment Rohit Sharma started slamming the ball with his fans cheering each and every shot of the Mumbai batsman. Check out some of the best reactions of Twitterati in the below article.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma gave Indian fans another moment to cheer for as he blasted the fastest T20 ton against Sri Lanka at Indore equalling David Miller’s record. The fiery Indian batsman was in murderous mode and started slamming runs right from the word go. In his splendid 118-run innings, Sharma slammed 12 fours and 10 sixes. The Mumbai batsman was on his way to 150 runs, however, his mesmerising innings was ended by Chameera who picked up his wicket.

Social media went into a frenzy the moment Rohit started slamming the ball with his fans cheering each and every shot of the Mumbai batsman. The cricketer had earlier created quite a storm on Twitter during the ODI series against Lanka when he had smashed his third ODI double century. The reactions of the people were equally amazing this time and we take a look at some of the best ones. Check them out below!

“User Name : Sixer King”Enter Password”Yuvraj Singh”Re-enter Password” Rohit Sharma**Password Matched**”

“Can Someone Remind Rohit Sharma It’s T20 Not ODI, We Don’t Hit Double Tons In T20s. 🙏🇮🇳 #IndvSL #INDvSL”

“Everytime you think you have seen it all, you see something incredible. Today, Rohit Sharma has shown us that. I admit I am gasping.”

“. . 4 . 4 . 1 1 6 . 1 4 . 4 6 1 1 4 1 4 4 1 6 6 4 4 1 1 4 . 6 6 6 6 4. A 35 ball OUTSTANDING Century for ROHIT SHARMA! #INDvSL”

“Rohit Sharma is like drunk Salman Khan. Unstoppable. #INDvSL”

*Rohit Sharma plays a dot ball* Sri Lankan government: Tomorrow is holiday.

“As a good neighbour India should give 50 overs to Sri Lanka to score the required 261 runs. #INDvSL Rohit Sharma 👍 #RohitSharma”