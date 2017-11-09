Virender Sehwag and Ross Taylor garnered headlines in the India, New Zealand limited over series when the two enjoyed hilarious banters on twitter. Now Taylor in his latest social media post before flying back to his country has revealed the real brain behind his cheeky Hindi tweets

Ross Taylor impressed bot on and off the field during India vs New Zealand limited over series | Photo - IANS |

Ross Taylor’s recent visit to India was a memorable one for him as he impressed with the bat right from the first ODI encounter. Not just on the field, Taylor garnered praises from cricket fans for his off-field antics, when he left everyone in splits with his hilarious Hindi banter with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The banter which began with Sehwag referring Taylor as Darji (a tailor) was brilliantly ended by Ross Taylor who replied Sehwag in Hindi on twitter. On his departure from India after a fruitful limited over series, Taylor took to social media to reveal the secret behind his sharp Hindi skills.

So it was not Ross Taylor, but Ish Sodhi and a Black Caps administrative team member who were behind the hilarious banter that took place between Sehwag and Taylor after the first ODI. Ish Sodhi, real name – Inderbir Singh Sodhi has Indian roots as he was born in Ludhiana, Punjab in 1992 but started out his cricketing career in New Zealand with his family shifting there. Sodhi helped Ross Taylor this time off the field as the duo stunned Sehwag with hilarious replies to his tweets in Hindi. Ross Taylor posted a picture with Sodhi and a team member Dev before leaving India and revealed the secret behind his impressive Hindi. “As always India it was a pleasure. FYI – the two responsible for helping me with banter with @virendersehwag are here in this photo, thanks Dev and @ic3_odi , signing off with one last message: Dhullai aur Silaai Anne waale samay mein jaari rahegi, Taylor captioned the post.

The banter started with Sehwag taking to twitter to praise Taylor’s brilliant partnership with Latham which sinked India’s ship in the first ODI in Mumbai. “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders,”Sehwag wrote on Twitter. To which Taylor replied, Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting 🙂 https://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor https://t.co/WDInvXL4EW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Happy B'day @RossLTaylor .You have stitched some of the best ptnship's for NZ Taylor ji ,but these are the guys who need your help the most. pic.twitter.com/t4PNQZzemZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2017

Taylor finished the ODI series with 155 runs from 3 innings at an astounding average of 51.66. Though New Zealand lost both the T20 and the ODI series against the hosts, they would take back a lot of positives from the limited over series.