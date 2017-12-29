From his iconic straight drive to mesmerising cover drive, Sachin Tendulkar had a wide range of shots to play on the cricket field. He has given a merciless beating to the most fearsome bowlers of his time and here we bring you a selection of handpicked videos to remember what a true phenomenon of cricket Sachin Tendulkar was.

You may have heard of Australia’s Donald Bradman who is still unmatched in Test cricket or Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, entertainer of the highest quality in the shorter formats of the game but Sachin Tendulkar was someone class apart. The Indian batting legend was one last true phenomenon of cricket, who displayed pure showmanship in all formats of the game with utmost class and elegance. From tireless knocks in Tests to fierce blitzkrieg in One Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar showed us all.

Sachin possessed a great eye for the ball and played with traditional technique. His timing of the shots used to be so perfect that he has, literally, given nightmares to the most dreadful of the bowlers. From Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee and Dale Steyn to Saqlain Mushtaq, Shane Warne and Muralitharan; Sachin has hit them all out of the park at will. Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries while in 200 Test matches he scored 15921 runs with 51 centuries. During his career, he had played some shots that are still hard to believe. Here’s a look at them all: