Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has come out to be as one of the wittiest cricketers in world cricket, and the credits go to his hilarious tweets on micro-blogging site Twitter. The Nawaz of Najafgarh has reached 15 million followers on Twitter and was seen thanking his huge fan base. Another hilarious tweet from Virender Sehwag is gaining a lot of magnitudes online. In his recent post, the former cricketer has tweeted a picture of two hand-shaped ‘rotis’ with caption: “नई नवेली दुल्हन आयीz पति बोला अपने हाथ की रोटी बना के खिलाओ ।”

The tweet has got a number of likes and retweets while Sehwag’s comment section is pouring with more hilarious replies. From Arvind Kejriwal to Virushka, fans have used every possible way to make their reply wittiest. In another tweet with same picture, Sehwag has tagged Parthiv Patel with a hilarious caption: “Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon !” Here are some of the replies on Sehwag’s post that has made the conversation worth giving an eye on:

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

Oily hai…ball khisak jaayega😆😅 — Sujit Dash (@SujitDash109) January 10, 2018

He recently lauded a young boy, who prevented a rail accident by using his presence of mind. "Meet Bhim Yadav, a true hero who saved the 100's of lives by making a speeding train stop before it could cross over a broken train track.Bhim removed his red shirt & started waving it around frantically to catch attention of the train driver, who applied emergency brakes. My Hero!" he tweeted.